Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point effort Tuesday

Coleman scored a goal on a game-high eight shots, dished an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. The Rangers cut the Flames' lead to 2-1 early in the third period, but Coleman quickly replied and then set up Mikael Backlund for an insurance tally. The 29-year-old Coleman entered Monday with just one goal on nine shots across three games. He's up to three points, 17 shots, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating in four outings, and he appears set for a top-six role after leading all Flames forwards with 17:32 of ice time Monday.
