Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point effort Tuesday

Barrie scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers. Both of Barrie's points came in the first period as the Oilers erased an early two-goal deficit. The defenseman has collected all four of his points this season in the last three games after a slow start out of the gate. He's added 12 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through six contests, which has seen him drop to the third pairing at even strength. As long as he remains on the top power-play unit, Barrie should be capable of solid scoring numbers.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO