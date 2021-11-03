CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point effort Tuesday

Giroux scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the...

McCaffery: Claude Giroux reminding Flyers they have something worth keeping

PHILADELPHIA — Claude Giroux was 26 when he signed a contract that seemed to bind him to an organization for life. The deal was for $66.2 million, including $9 million up front and a no-move condition, and was viewed neither as risky nor cheap. Giroux was a developing NHL superstar who’d already helped the Flyers into a Stanley Cup Final and had been branded as the best player in the world by Peter Laviolette, a blabbermouth exaggeration meant to annoy Sidney Crosby.
FLYERS CAM AND CAPTAIN CLAUDE TAKE WINNING SHOW ON THE ROAD!

Cam Atkinson scored two goals and the Flyers gave the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 defeat, their first of the season. Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers (3-1-1). Carter Hart made 34 saves against his hometown team in Philly’s first road game of the season. “He...
Claude Giroux
Sean Couturier
Giroux finally gets Cam Atkinson wish

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with the horrific Arizona Coyotes, the Philadelphia Flyers shuffled the lineup on their power play a little bit, and there is one distinct promotion. Cam Atkinson is now on the top unit and all it took was scoring six goals in seven games. Now with a...
Claude Giroux grabs an assist in loss to Penguins

Claude Giroux picked up an assist on Travis Konecny's power play goal in the second period of Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins. The Flyers fell to 5-2-2. The Flyers captain continued his good start, as he's now up to 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in nine games. It's early, but Giroux hasn't been a point-per-game player since the 2018-2019 season. He seems to be benefiting from being surrounded by more shoot-first players, which is something he hadn't had the past couple seasons.
Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
Winners, losers as Jack Eichel Derby ends with Vegas Golden Knights

There's something wholly appropriate about the Vegas Golden Knights having a trade announced at 4:30 a.m. local time in a city where high-stakes gambles still happen in the predawn hours. Every blockbuster trade is a gamble. Assuming Jack Eichel comes through his artificial disk replacement surgery as a healthy star,...
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Supplies two points

Landeskog registered a goal and an assist with four shots and five hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Lightning. Landeskog opened the scoring midway through the first period, stuffing home a rebound on the doorstep for his second goal of the year. Later he set up Nathan MacKinnon's power-play tally that gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead halfway through the third. Landeskog has two goals and two assists over his first three games of the year, adding 10 shots and eight PIM.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two points in OT loss

Ovechkin scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames. The Caps were down 3-0 after the first period, but Ovechkin was a key part of a second-period comeback as he helped set up Martin Fehervary for Washington's second tally then fired home the team's third unassisted. Ovechkin is off to a blistering start to the season with five goals and 10 points through five games, as the future Hall of Famer closes in on career goal No. 750.
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Two points in loss

Roy scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Roy tipped in a shot from Zach Whitecloud at 3:34 of the first period to open the scoring. In the third, Roy set up Nicolas Hague's goal. The 24-year-old Roy was sidelined to begin the season with an undisclosed injury, but he's now got two points, six shots, three hits and an even plus-minus rating through two contests. He could continue to see top-six usage while Max Pacioretty (lower body) is out.
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Two points in win

Gourde scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens. Gourde did his damage in the second period, scoring at 6:56 of the frame and setting up Brandon Tanev just a couple of minutes later. The 29-year-old Gourde is up to three points in as many games since returning from shoulder surgery. He's added nine shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating while logging top-line minutes.
Senators' Josh Norris: Two points against Caps

Norris scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Capitals. He also chipped in three shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating. Norris has three goals and four points through six games to begin the season as the 22-year-old looks to solidify himself as Ottawa's No. 1 center.
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Adds two points Wednesday

Barrie scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers. Both of Barrie's points came in the first period as the Oilers erased an early two-goal deficit. The defenseman has collected all four of his points this season in the last three games after a slow start out of the gate. He's added 12 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through six contests, which has seen him drop to the third pairing at even strength. As long as he remains on the top power-play unit, Barrie should be capable of solid scoring numbers.
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Posts two points in loss

McDavid scored a power-play goal on nine shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers. McDavid's season-opening multi-streak is up to six games, during which he's posted a remarkable seven goals and eight helpers. The nine shots were a season high for the superstar, although he's produced seven or more shots in three of six contests. He's also showing up well on the power play, where he's produced four tallies and four helpers in his blazing hot start to the year.
Flames' Blake Coleman: Two points in win

Coleman scored a goal on a game-high eight shots, dished an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. The Rangers cut the Flames' lead to 2-1 early in the third period, but Coleman quickly replied and then set up Mikael Backlund for an insurance tally. The 29-year-old Coleman entered Monday with just one goal on nine shots across three games. He's up to three points, 17 shots, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating in four outings, and he appears set for a top-six role after leading all Flames forwards with 17:32 of ice time Monday.
