Senators' Michael Del Zotto: Nabs first two points of 2021-22

Pitlick produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. Pitlick missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury, and head coach Darryl Sutter has eased him back into action. The 29-year-old forward logged a season-high 13:39 of ice time Monday, and he helped out on Blake Coleman's third-period tally. Pitlick managed 11 points in 38 contests with the Coyotes last year, and he could push for his third 20-point campaign in his career, but that's likely not enough to interest most fantasy managers.
