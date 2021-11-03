Senators' Michael Del Zotto: Nabs first two points of 2021-22

Chiarot collected a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings. He also provided four blocks, three hits and two PIM. Chiarot did a little bit of everything to help the Canadiens land their first win after five straight losses to open the season. He got the Habs on the board 14:10 into the first period, joining a rush late and picking the top corner glove side, then he set up Mathieu Perreault's empty-netter in the final frame. Chiarot also paced the team in blocks and hits for good measure. The veteran defenseman had been held without a point and owned a minus-5 rating in his first five games.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO