CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Michael Del Zotto: Nabs first two points of 2021-22

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Del Zotto had two assists along with two hits and two blocks in Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Batherson
Person
Michael Del Zotto
CBS Sports

Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Nabs first career goal

Vesalainen scored his first NHL goal and had four shots Saturday in a 6-4 win over Nashville. The 22-year-old deflected a Nate Schmidt point shot to give the Jets a 4-2 lead with 11 seconds left in the second period. Vesalainen had previously collected just two assists in his first 21 NHL games over parts of three seasons.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Tyler Pitlick: Nabs first assist with new team

Pitlick produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. Pitlick missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury, and head coach Darryl Sutter has eased him back into action. The 29-year-old forward logged a season-high 13:39 of ice time Monday, and he helped out on Blake Coleman's third-period tally. Pitlick managed 11 points in 38 contests with the Coyotes last year, and he could push for his third 20-point campaign in his career, but that's likely not enough to interest most fantasy managers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Nabs first helper

Strome recorded an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Strome was a healthy scratch for the first four games of the year, but he's made a modest impact in the last two contests. He has four shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating in addition to his helper on Henrik Borgstrom's goal Sunday. Most of the Blackhawks' depth forwards have struggled to make an impact, so it'll only take a little positive play for Strome to work his way up the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Nabs first goal of 2021-22

Joseph scored a goal on his only shot of the game in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado. He also had three hits. Joseph got the Lightning on the board 6:34 into the second period, backhanding a loose puck in front to square the game at 1-1. It was the first goal of the year for Joseph, who had been held off the scoresheet in each of his first four games.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Liam O'Brien: Nabs first goal since 2014-15

O'Brien scored a goal on his only shot and racked up a game-high eight hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to Florida. O'Brien lit the lamp for the first time since his 2014-15 rookie season with Washington, snapping one short side on Spencer Knight from the right faceoff circle, cutting Florida's lead to 4-2 in the third period. O'Brien, who had just four assists in his first 30 NHL games, skated on the left side of Arizona's fourth line with Christian Fischer and Loui Eriksson and had less than nine minutes of ice time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Drake Batherson: Four-point night wasted

Batherson scored three goals and an assist in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Capitals. The 23-year-old opened the scoring on the night early in the first period, capped a Senators rally to tie things up at 4-4 midway through the second frame, and then completed his first career NHL hat trick in the third. He also helped set up Josh Norris for a goal in the second period while adding four shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Batherson has four goals and six points through six games as he looks to put together a breakout campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Nick Bjugstad: Pots first goal of 2021-22

Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Predators. Bjugstad got the Wild on the board 11:30 into the second period, sniping one blocker side from the right faceoff dot to cut Nashville's lead to 3-1. It was the first goal, and first point, of the season for Bjugstad, who had 17 points in 44 games last year for the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Josh Norris: Two points against Caps

Norris scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Capitals. He also chipped in three shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating. Norris has three goals and four points through six games to begin the season as the 22-year-old looks to solidify himself as Ottawa's No. 1 center.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Pockets first two points of year

Chiarot collected a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings. He also provided four blocks, three hits and two PIM. Chiarot did a little bit of everything to help the Canadiens land their first win after five straight losses to open the season. He got the Habs on the board 14:10 into the first period, joining a rush late and picking the top corner glove side, then he set up Mathieu Perreault's empty-netter in the final frame. Chiarot also paced the team in blocks and hits for good measure. The veteran defenseman had been held without a point and owned a minus-5 rating in his first five games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Takes first assist of 2021-22

Gallagher produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken. Gallagher earned the secondary helper on Mike Hoffman's first-period tally. The assist was Gallagher's first point in seven contests this year. It's not for a lack of trying on offense, as he's pumped 17 shots on net, but he's not finding much success so far. The pesky winger has added six hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating in a top-six role.
NHL
chatsports.com

Flames 2021-22 seven game segments: 5-1-1 in first segment

The Calgary Flames have completed the first seven games of their 2021-22 regular season schedule. With seven games in the books, we’re going to be reviewing seven game segments once again!. Their first segment saw them win five of seven games, with a 5-1-1 record overall. Underlying numbers via Natural...
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Bruins' 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell dominates in 4-point game

Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell's career in the WHL is off to a fantastic start, and Friday night's game against the Kelowna Rockets was his best performance yet. The 18-year-old right winger tallied four points (one goal, three assists) to help his Vancouver Giants earn a 7-2 win. Here are...
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Del Zotto and Gustavsson shine against Wild

The Ottawa Senators concluded its three-game road trip by collecting a point against the Minnesota Wild Tuesday. The Sens return home after going 1-1-1 and on Tuesday got some standout performances from Michael Del Zotto and Filip Gustavsson as Three Thoughts examines. MDZ excels. In his first game since Oct....
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Earns first win of 2021-22

Korpisalo stopped 36 of 39 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Devils. Boone Jenner's tying goal in the third period and Jakub Voracek's shootout winner allowed Korpisalo and the Blue Jackets to escape with the come-from-behind victory. It was the first win of the year for Korpisalo, who was tagged with a 5-1 loss to Carolina in his previous start eight days ago. He has a 3.27 GAA and .913 save percentage in three appearances.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy