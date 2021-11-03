CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Atlanta Braves shut out Houston Astros to win 2021 World Series

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAcvu_0cksyd4o00

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves trounced the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series on Tuesday night, winning their first Major League Baseball championship series since 1995.

For complete coverage, click here to see WSB-TV’s game details and live updates of the post-game festivities.

The Braves clinched the National League pennant, their 17th since 1900 and sixth since 1990, with a 4-2 Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 27.

Since winning the World Series in 1995, the Braves have made 16 appearances in the playoffs, including 12 since their last Series appearance in 1999, according to ESPN.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson reportedly opts out of contract

According to ESPN, Joc Pederson has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent. Pederson had a mutual option for 2022, which would have paid him $10 million. Now, he will roll the dice and hit unrestricted free agency, hoping for a little more, and it’s not totally unexpected after his October heroics that propelled the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995. However, I thought there was a good chance both sides would decide to opt-in for one more ride.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#The Atlanta Braves#Major League Baseball#Wsb Tv#Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Espn#Cox Media Group
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
romper.com

Atlanta Braves Star Freddie Freeman Has The Sweetest Family

For the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. It was an especially big night for first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has been playing for that outfit for 12 years and who, in a pure cinematic moment, caught the final out that sealed the World Series win for his team. His second team, actually. Because as far as he’s concerned, Freeman’s wife and kids are his first team. And they were right there to cheer him on in his big moment.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Brave says Max Fried has been tipping pitches this postseason

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Watch Jorge Soler hits a bomb over the train tracks: How far did it go?

Braves slugger Jorge Soler got Atlanta on the board with a monster home run over the train tracks in Houston that went for miles. Through the first two innings of Game 6 of the World Series, both the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros were trying to put something on the board. They were getting runners on base but they weren’t converting. Then Jorge Soler sauntered up to the plate.
MLB
gaslampball.com

Freddie Freeman isn’t coming to the Padres

As Freddie Freeman rounded the bases after homering in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series this week, Joe Buck wondered out loudly whether we were seeing Freeman’s last game in a Braves uniform. Despite many Padres fans clamoring for Freeman to come to San Diego after the Padres seemingly kick Hosmer out, I laughed when I heard Buck say this because there’s no way Freeman leaves the Braves as a free agent this offseason.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Police Tried to Bounce Braves Reliever Tyler Matzek From His Own World Series Parade

The Atlanta Braves today had their World Series parade and celebration in Atlanta, and it’s always a great time. Happy for the fans that they get to experience it. It’s also always a great time for the players, who – if you’ll recall the Cubs from 2016 – often REAAAALLY enjoy the beverages along the parade route. It’s a part. Tip ’em back, boys. Be silly. Have fun. We’ve all seen it before. No big deal.
MLB
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy