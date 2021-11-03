CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Is Todd McFarlane Gearing Up For A Spawn Cinematic Universe?

By BJ Colangelo
imdb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd McFarlane is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to genre properties, working as a comic book creator, artist, writer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. He's best known for...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Is ‘Morbius’ Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Sony’s latest Marvel movie is Morbius, starring Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who inadvertently gives himself super-powers and a thirst for human blood. (Oops.) In Marvel Comics, Morbius has interacted with a lot of different superheroes, including Spider-Man and Ghost Rider. And the new trailer for Morbius includes direct references to both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. So where, exactly, is this film set?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Todd McFarlane Launching McFarlane Films Television Division

Spawn creator, director/producer Todd McFarlane is launching a dedicated television development and production arm of his production company, McFarlane Films. Announced on Tuesday, McFarlane Films has a first-look television deal with wiip (Mare of Easttown) and McFarlane along with his President of Television, Sean Canino, will identify and new emerging talent, creator-owned properties, independent brands, stories, and characters. McFarlane Film's initial television development slate includes projects from Reno 911! co-creator Thomas Lennon, graphic novel author Sean Lewis, Bojack Horseman producer ShadowMachine, and more. It was previously announced that McFarlane films had partnered with wiip to develop a live-action Sam & Twitch television series as well.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Todd McFarlane Teases New Stop-Motion Animated TV Series With Thomas Lennon And ShadowMachine

Today, Emmy-winning SPAWN creator and director/producer Todd McFarlane announced the launch of a dedicated television development and production arm of McFarlane Films. A force in the world of entertainment, McFarlane’s characters have become wildly popular and critically acclaimed in various mediums. SPAWN has won two Emmy Awards for HBO. McFarlane...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcfarlane
WXYZ

Review: "Eternals' further mucks up the increasingly convoluted Marvel Cinematic Universe

(WXYZ) — Tom Santilli is a respected journalist and member of the Critics Choice Association, Detroit Film Critics Society and Online Film Critics Society since 2010. Tom is the Executive Producer and co-host of the syndicated TV show, "Movie Show Plus," which has been on the air for 20+ years in the Metro-Detroit market and Mid-West. He is also the film critic for WXYZ-TV. Twitter: @tomsantilli, Facebook & Instagram: @filmsurvivor.
DETROIT, MI
imdb.com

Andrew Garfield Says Making ‘Spider-Man’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’: Focus Was on Money Over Soul

Andrew Garfield shot to international stardom playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s beloved web-slinger in “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012, and then reprising the role in the 2014 sequel. Until then, he was mostly an indie character actor, starring in films like “Never Let Me Go” and “The Social Network.” While featuring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly a tony role for any up-and-coming actor, Garfield recently got candid about his experiences starring in the Sony films in an interview with The Guardian.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcfarlane Toys#Universe#Spawn#Popular Music
Cinema Blend

Bill Murray Reveals That He Is In An Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe exponentially growing every single year, it feels like we will eventually hit a point where every actor in Hollywood has a part in the superhero franchise. It's actually part of the charm at this point to see certain stars in comic book movies that one would never have expected to see in comic book movies. The latest example of this is Bill Murray, who has revealed that he has a part in one of the MCU's upcoming blockbusters.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Should Heimdall Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Idris Elba’s Norse god Heimdall was one of the most underrated supporting characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I mean, aside from the fact that he was being played by Idris Elba, he just looked so friggin cool. As the Norse god who spent his time guarding the Bifrost bridge and the portal leading in and out of Asgard, Heimdall had a rather crucial role in the Thor movies. Now you can say that his job was pretty boring, since he spent most of his time standing around with his sword and looking cool. However, take Idris Elba, slap some armor and those bright yellow eyes on him with that awesome armor, and you got yourself a cool character. Now his role as a supporting character was unfortunately cut down, much to the chagrin of Idris Elba, but I’d say he was Thor’s most useful and loyal supporting character. Sure, you can point to Sif and the Warrior’s Three, but the former was missing in Ragnarok. Oh, and how long did the Warrior’s Three last against Hela? That’s probably why Thor didn’t even ask about them. You know who did stick around to help Thor for all three movies? The watchful god and protector of the Bifrost, the bright-eyed Heimdall. I mean, not even Thor’s lover Jane Foster stuck around for all three movies. That’s okay, because she’ll take the hammer in the fourth movie. Oh, but no Heimdall?
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Will The Hulk Get Another Solo Movie In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

When was the last time we got a Hulk movie where he was the star? That would be back in 2008 with Edward Norton as Bruce Banner and Liv Tyler as his famous love interest Betty Ross. His movie was meant to be the second installment to kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau started that very beautiful fire with Iron Man earlier that May. It didn’t exactly receive the same positive reception that Iron Man got, but people saw it and a good amount really enjoyed it. I mean, it had Edward Norton as the lead, who perfectly resembled Bruce Banner. Aside from him, it also gave us William Hurt as his arch-enemy, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Boy, talk about some perfect casting. I know all of you have probably forgotten about it by now, but remember when Ang Lee made a Hulk movie back in 2003? You probably don’t because it wasn’t very good. In fact, it wasn’t too good at all. He managed to bag a talented cast with the likes of Eric Bana as Bruce Banner, Jennifer Connolly as Betty Brant, and Sam Elliot as Thunderbolt Ross, but he fell pretty short with the story and script. When I say short, I really mean short. Imagine you’re watching a Hulk movie and you’re waiting for him to duke it out with someone very big and very strong. What did Ang Lee give us? Three mutant dogs infected with too much gamma radiation.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Downey Jr. Pens Emotional Celebration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Even after a decades-long career, Robert Downey, Jr. will likely be remembered primarily as Tony Stark, the superhero that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe and helped reinvent the modern action movie. It's little surprise, then, that when it came time to write an authorized history of the first decade and change of Marvel movies, Downey was the man chosen to write the afterword, effectively giving him the "last word" on the development of cinema's biggest modern franchise. And what he chose to do with it was to ask a question: who is responsible for the development, and success, of Marvel Studios?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Inclusivity in ‘Eternals’ much needed in Marvel Cinematic Universe

As the result of my upbringing, I am a huge Marvel fan. My Dad used to buy my sister and I superhero comics when we were younger and we had a tradition of going to see every new Marvel movie on opening night at our favorite theater. As big of a fan I am I noticed something that many fans from marginalized communities noticed, most Marvel movies lacked diversity. As a young Black woman, of course I would notice a lack of both Black and woman characters in Marvel movies, especially the lack in leading roles and main casts. Only recently has Marvel taken steps to show more diversity in their movies.
MOVIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Who are the Eternals? Get to know the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest heroes

In the last year, Marvel introduced viewers to Agatha Harkness and Monica Rambeau, Sylvie and Mobius, Yelena, Shang-Chi and a new Captain America, to name a few. Brace yourselves, fatigued fans, because the Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding at least 10. new superheroes and villains this month in "Eternals," the...
COMICS
ComicBook

Spawn Wave 2 McFarlane Toys Figures Add She-Spawn and Cy-Gor

Last week, McFarlane Toys opened up pre-orders for wave 2 of their Spawn series, adding Soul Crusher, Gunslinger Spawn, and The Dark Reedemer 7-inch scale figures to the lineup. They also revealed that She-Spawn and a Cy-Gor Megafig would be released, but they didn't offer a specific date. Apparently, today is the day.
ENTERTAINMENT
Esquire

BTS Is the Most Important Thing to Happen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Back in April, the BTS Army nearly (and justifiably) lost its collective shit when it heard of a certain Marvel Cinematic Universe what-if. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Danny Ramirez revealed in an interview that he improvised a BTS-centered joke that would've made the supergroup canon in the MCU. Tragically, the bit didn't make the final cut. “It’s this little ad-lib about how I wish we were all more like the boy band BTS," the actor said at the time. "Because I was like, ‘I thought we could be more like RM.' And so it was a fun little thing and there was a little dance that went with it.”
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and its Indie Director Conundrum

Tom Jolliffe on Marvel Studios bringing indie directors into a huge studio set up to direct its pictures…. Indie cinema has been on something of an upsurge in recent years. Whilst there is still the general feeling that mainstream entertainment, namely anything under the Disney wing, is monopolising the cinemas, we’ve still seen an increase in indie films attaining wider audiences across the big screen and the major streamers. In fact said streamers, like Netflix are producing their own content now, or picking up indie films to release through their platform. Uncut Gems for example, produced by indie powerhouse A24 (who are almost in danger of becoming too mainstream to maintain their indie badge of honour…almost), was then put out by Netflix. As well as proving hugely popular on the channel itself, it also had a good theatrical run, pulling great numbers in the context of the release it was given.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals the Origin of the Phrase "Marvel Cinematic Universe"

Eternals hit theaters today, making it the 26th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU began back in 2008 with Iron Man, and it's become one of the most unique and exciting movie franchises out there. Recently, the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released, and it has taught us a lot of new and interesting behind-the-scenes information about the MCU ranging from why the Russo Brothers almost quit Marvel to how Tom Holland's backyard videos with his brothers helped create fight scenes in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The book also features a quote from Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, explaining how the phrase "Marvel Cinematic Universe" came to be.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy