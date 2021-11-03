Is Todd McFarlane Gearing Up For A Spawn Cinematic Universe?

Idris Elba’s Norse god Heimdall was one of the most underrated supporting characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I mean, aside from the fact that he was being played by Idris Elba, he just looked so friggin cool. As the Norse god who spent his time guarding the Bifrost bridge and the portal leading in and out of Asgard, Heimdall had a rather crucial role in the Thor movies. Now you can say that his job was pretty boring, since he spent most of his time standing around with his sword and looking cool. However, take Idris Elba, slap some armor and those bright yellow eyes on him with that awesome armor, and you got yourself a cool character. Now his role as a supporting character was unfortunately cut down, much to the chagrin of Idris Elba, but I’d say he was Thor’s most useful and loyal supporting character. Sure, you can point to Sif and the Warrior’s Three, but the former was missing in Ragnarok. Oh, and how long did the Warrior’s Three last against Hela? That’s probably why Thor didn’t even ask about them. You know who did stick around to help Thor for all three movies? The watchful god and protector of the Bifrost, the bright-eyed Heimdall. I mean, not even Thor’s lover Jane Foster stuck around for all three movies. That’s okay, because she’ll take the hammer in the fourth movie. Oh, but no Heimdall?

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO