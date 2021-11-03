CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook Shuts Down Facial Recognition Feature

By Jeremy Kirk
Bank Info Security
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook plans to shut down its facial recognition system, saying the regulatory landscape is unclear and citing ongoing concerns about the effects on society of using such systems. The feature has been employed for more than a decade to automatically identify faces in photos. Users, however, had to opt-in...

www.bankinfosecurity.com

Comments / 0

