It isn’t very often that you can say you’ve anticipated an episode of television for seven years. Then again, when’s the last time you witnessed someone go full tribrid?. Thursday’s Legacies, appropriately titled “See You On the Other Side,” picked up with Hope Mikaelson walking — er, make that swimming — the line between life and death. And which familiar face should she encounter in the hereafter? Why, none other than friggin’ Ted, the artist formerly known as the Necromancer.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO