When winds gusted up to nearly sixty miles per hour at Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport just before Halloween, American Airlines canceled dozens of flights. Then it canceled dozens and dozens more. Not just at DFW, but also in Tampa and Philadelphia, where the winds were calm and skies were clear, and American Airlines flights were still being canceled this week because, the carrier said, of the high winds last week. Similarly, when storms hit Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of Columbus Day, Southwest Airlines canceled flights not just in Jacksonville but also in sunny San Diego. Combined, the two Texas carriers spent the two holiday weekends grounding more than four thousand flights across the country and delaying hundreds more takeoffs.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO