La Brea Recap: The Plane Truth — Plus, What Anachronism Got Dug Up?

In past seasons, I usually started putting out the Scorecard at this point in the season which measured how the current sci fi and fantasy broadcast and cable shows were performing compared to network benchmarks. With fewer genre entries on the linear networks these days, though, that has become less informative. For the current Fall season, only two sci fi / fantasy shows are airing on the Big Four networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX), and The CW typically just renews everything. There is not too much on the cable channels either, and it is getting harder to gauge the renewal and cancellation decisions for those nets. Of course, this is not to say that there are not that many genre shows on televisions, they are just mostly shifting to the streaming channels.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO