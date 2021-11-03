CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

La Brea Recap: The Plane Truth — Plus, What Anachronism Got Dug Up?

By Matt Webb Mitovich
imdb.com
 3 days ago

This week on NBC’s La Brea, a debate broke out among the survivors, as two rescue options presented themselves. Did either...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Time Running Out on ‘La Brea,’ Back to Oak Island, ‘Stargirl’ Finale, Rap Battle on ‘Queens’

History’s popular treasure-hunt docuseries The Curse of Oak Island is back for a ninth season. The sinkhole survivors of NBC’s La Brea worry the window is closing on their hopes of escape. DC’s Stargirl wages an epic battle against Eclipso in the Season 2 finale. But that may pale beside the rap battle between Eve and Brandy in ABC’s new hip-hop soap Queens.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 5

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 5, things took a devastating turn when Eve and Levi found something that shocked them to the core. Meanwhile, Gavin and Izzy worked on an unauthorized mission to help save their family despite government warnings that they could cause unprecedented disaster. What did everyone...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

La Brea (Season 1 Episode 5) “The Fort”, trailer, release date

Eve, Levi and the rest of the search party explore a mysterious fort that raises more questions than answers. With the help of a new ally, Gavin and Izzy embark on a dangerous and unauthorized mission to save their family despite government warnings. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC. Network:...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘La Brea’ S1E5 ‘The Fort’ shows it can only ramp up from here

La Brea ended its fourth episode last week with a cliffhanger that was very enticing. That’s partly due to the show hinting at other humans roaming about the survivors, but also because the show seems to be honing its focus on more identifiable goals. In the fifth episode, appropriately titled “The Fort,” our heroes inspect what looks like an ancient village and bite off way more than they can chew. Plus, baseball!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Sioux City Journal

Could 'La Brea' really happen? Signs say yes

The idea that hundreds – maybe even thousands – of people could fall through a sinkhole isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Chike Okonkwo, one of the stars of “La Brea,” a series that suggests just such an occurrence, says he saw a sinkhole suck up a Toyota Prius in Studio City, California.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC4 Columbus

‘La Brea’ star Zyra Gorecki opens up on inspirational role

(NBC) – The Knockout Rounds continue tonight on NBC’s “The Voice” with Ed Sheeran serving as Mega Mentor that’s followed by a new episode of “La Brea” and that show is the first major acting role for one of its young stars a 19-year-old who’s one of the rare amputees with a regular spot on network television.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why NBC's La Brea Is Making It Hard To Side With The Sinkhole Survivors

Spoilers ahead for Episode 5 of La Brea Season 1 on NBC, called “The Fort.”. La Brea managed to raise the stakes even higher for the groups both above and beneath the sinkhole in “The Fort,” with the survivors down below discovering a settlement of seemingly native people who spoke English while Gavin and Izzy learned up in Los Angeles that the opening to the sinkhole is closing in a matter of hours. The show continues to feel more and more like it’s channeling (or trying to channel) Lost, but even as I enjoyed the show adding new layers to the mysteries, I found myself struggling to side with the group of sinkhole survivors who went exploring in “The Fort.” Could that be what La Brea is going for, or is it an unfortunate side effect of the storyline?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anachronism#The Plane Truth#Nbc
TVLine

The Bachelorette, La Brea, Succession, SVU

Need to ward off the Sunday Scaries? Our latest edition of Quotes of the Week is here to keep ’em at bay. In the list below, we’ve gathered nearly 30 of the small screen’s best sound bites from the past seven days, including scenes both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV SERIES
Houston Press

Veronica St. Clair Brings Riley's Extraordinary Playlist to Life on La Brea

Veronica St. Clair offered a private peek at Riley’s Velez’s music playlist. The former didn’t have to swipe the latter’s iPad or hack into her Spotify account. No funny business because the two women are actually one in the same. St. Clair is the Hollywood actress with Houston ties who’s brought life to Velez, a principal character in NBC’s new standout series La Brea.
HOUSTON, TX
cancelledscifi.com

La Brea and Ghosts Are Currently in the Top 25 Broadcast Network Shows

In past seasons, I usually started putting out the Scorecard at this point in the season which measured how the current sci fi and fantasy broadcast and cable shows were performing compared to network benchmarks. With fewer genre entries on the linear networks these days, though, that has become less informative. For the current Fall season, only two sci fi / fantasy shows are airing on the Big Four networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX), and The CW typically just renews everything. There is not too much on the cable channels either, and it is getting harder to gauge the renewal and cancellation decisions for those nets. Of course, this is not to say that there are not that many genre shows on televisions, they are just mostly shifting to the streaming channels.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
film-book.com

LA BREA: Season 1, Episode 6: The Way Home TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s La Brea: Season 1, Episode 6: The Way Home TV show trailer has been released. La Brea stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Jag Bal, Vanessa Buckley, Chloe De Los Santos, Nicholas Gonzalez, Zyra Gorecki, Virginie Laverdure, Karina Logue, Stephen Lopez, Eoin Macken, Ione Skye, and Jack Martin. David Appelbaum...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: World Series Surges vs. 2020 Opener, La Brea Rises, Queens Dips

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series opener between the Braves and Astros averaged 10.5 million total viewers and a 2.3 demo rating, up sharply from the preliminary numbers for last year’s shortened-season Dodgers/Rays Game 1 but shy of Nationals/Astros 2019. Opposite ye olde “Fall Classic” and with CBS again in rerun mode…. NBC | The Voice (6.4 mil/0.7, read recap), People’s Choice Award nominee La Brea (5.1 mil/0.6, read recap) and New Amsterdam (3.6 mil/0.4) were all up week-to-week. ABC | The Bachelorette (2.8 mil/0.6) slipped two tenths, while Queens (1.5 mil/0.3) dipped one tenth from its debut. THE CW | Stargirl‘s penultimate Season 2 episode (630K/0.1, read recap) hit a seven-week high in audience, while Supergirl (430K/0.1, read recap) was steady. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
BASEBALL
TVLine

People's Choice Awards: Squid Game, Sex/Life, Only Murders, White Lotus and La Brea Among 2021 TV Nominees

TV’s freshman class is well represented among the nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, with Netflix’s Squid Game, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and NBC’s La Brea among the diverse slate of shows up for gold. Additional first-time contenders include CBS’ The Equalizer; The CW’s Superman and Lois; Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision; HBO’s Mare of Easttown and White Lotus; NBC’s Young Rock; and Netflix’s Shadow and Bone and The Upshaws. Among all scripted series, This Is Us netted the most nominations, with six nods across five categories; Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, Loki,...
BREA, CA
film-book.com

LA BREA: Season 1, Episode 7: The Storm Plot Synopsis & Air Date [NBC]

NBC‘s La Brea: Season 1, Episode 7: The Storm plot synopsis and air date have been released. La Brea stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Jag Bal, Vanessa Buckley, Chloe De Los Santos, Nicholas Gonzalez, Zyra Gorecki, Virginie Laverdure, Karina Logue, Stephen Lopez, Eoin Macken, Ione Skye, and Jack Martin. David...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Insecure Recap: The Besties Are Back — Plus, 'Entrepre-noir' Issa Rising!

The greatest love story on Insecure isn’t between Issa and Lawrence — despite the desires of some fans who would love to see them together again. No, it’s the bond between Issa and her bestie Molly that matters the most, and that’s why their fight and breakup in Season 4 hurt so much. But that’s water under the bridge now, because these two have always lifted each other up — especially when no one else would. This certainly was the case in Sunday night’s installment of the HBO comedy titled “Growth, Okay?”
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

La Brea Review: The Way Home (Season 1 Episode 6)

La Brea Season 1 Episode 6, “The Way Home,” is an incoherent mass of nonsense. It can take a little while for a show to reveal itself for what it is or what it’s trying to do. After six episodes, we can say with some assuredness that La Brea is simply a bad show, full stop. You can only give a show the benefit of the doubt for so long — and that’s not to say that we ever did — but this is really the point that we can say there’s really nothing redemptive here.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: La Brea, FBI: Most Wanted Sink Opposite World Series

It was a down night for regularly scheduled programming on the broadcast networks thanks to the deciding game of the World Series. The game averaged 11.8 million viewers and a 2.7 rating in the demo on Tuesday. La Brea, which has been a sturdy ratings performer thus far, slipped two-tenths...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Seattle

Sydney Segal Says It Was An ‘Honor For America’ To Watch Her Compete On ‘Survivor 41’

(CBS) – Despite being on TV for over two decades, Survivor still finds a way to deliver firsts. Last night Survivor 41 did just that as Sydney Segal became the first player to use a “Shot In The Dark” at Tribal Council. Unfortunately for Segal and “The Sydney Segal Community” that shot missed and her time in the game came to an end. CBS’ Matt Weiss caught up with Sydney to discuss her time in the game, her duty to America and what it took to eliminate her from the island. MW- Hey Sydney, unfortunately your time on the island came to...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy