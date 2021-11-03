Incumbent Republicans retain seats on Greensburg City Council

Jonna Miller | Tribune-Review

Two Democratic challengers were leading the way early against two incumbents Tuesday night for a seat on Greensburg council, but that all changed by midnight.

Republican incumbents Donnie Zappone Jr. and Gregory Mertz both won another term on council, grabbing 29% and 28% of the vote total, respectively, unofficial election results show. Democrats Ceil Kessler (21%) and Yukie King (19%) finished third and fourth. The top two vote-getters win council seats.

Zappone, 36, a business manager and mechanic, and Mertz, 37, a copywriter for nonprofit organization, are currently serving their first term on council. Mertz and Zappone said they want to continue streamlining government regulations to better support businesses and homeowners.

Kessler, 50, an analyst at Gateway Health Plan, and King, 32, a student studying software development, were backed by the grassroots community organization Voice of Westmoreland. King, who identifies as a nonbinary, transgender woman, and Kessler ran on a joint platform of providing livable wages and affordable housing to residents.