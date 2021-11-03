Stargirl Finale Recap: Who Showed Up for Season 2's Final Fight? — Plus, [Spoiler] Is Coming for Season 3

Our prayers have been answered! That's right, HBO Max officially announced the premiere date for season two of The Righteous Gemstones. The celebrity-filled comedy series, starring John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson and Danny McBride, is back on January 9 with more singing, dancing and drama than ever before. The nine-episode season, airing on HBO and available on HBO Max, will start with two new episodes on premiere night, followed by additional half-hour episodes every Sunday. The Global Music Award–winning show, which originally aired in 2019 and is already renewed for a third season, will also welcome back recurring cast members such as Walton Goggins and Grammy...
