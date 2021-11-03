CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stargirl Finale Recap: Who Showed Up for Season 2's Final Fight? — Plus, [Spoiler] Is Coming for Season 3

By Matt Webb Mitovich
In the DC’s Stargirl Season 2 finale, it was all hands on deck (and then some!) as the Jsa took on...

Stargirl Recap: Finale Set-Up Episode Reveals Eclipso's Very Dark Endgame

This week on DC’s Stargirl, a series of quieter moments and needed conversations set the table for Season 2’s finale — while also leaving us with a haunting hint of what Eclipso has planned. As Yvette Monreal recently told TVLine (and as we ourselves predicted a ways back), the JSA is going to need all hands on deck for the finale, and this Tuesday’s episode went about locking down that super-sized team. For example, Courtney had to convince her mom, and later Yolanda, that they needed to ally with Cindy/Shiv in this final showdown. Pat and Mike, meanwhile, went about bringing...
Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 Features Tanjiro Reunion With Father in Emotional New Scene [SPOILERS]

Tanjuro Kamado had a bittersweet message for son Tanjiro in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3!. Fans have been waiting to see some new scenes in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 since the previous episode. After all, Episode 2 was actually the first 25 minutes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train. Interestingly, we got something different in the third episode and it had a lot to do with Tanjuro Kamado. The father of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado returned in a new scene to share an important message to his children.
What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Finale Recap: When One Coffin Closes, Another Opens — Plus, Grade It!

The Staten Island vampires mourned a huge loss in the Season 3 finale of What We Do in the Shadows… but it led to a number of new beginnings. The vamps are all sad following the demise of their roommate Colin Robinson last week. (“Vampires are no strangers to death. They deal with it every day with the people that they kill,” Guillermo says, but this is different.) They sit for a family portrait, as is tradition after a vampire death, joined by The Guide, Baron Afanas and The Sire — and painted by Donal Logue! (“I took up painting during...
Y: The Last Man Finale Recap: Yorick Reunites With [Spoiler], While One Major Player Is Shot Dead — Grade It!

Alas, poor Yorick, we hardly knew ya. The Season 1 (series?) finale of Y: The Last Man hit FX on Hulu Monday, and despite the major twists and turns it took, it’s all a bit bittersweet, isn’t it? On Oct. 17, news broke that the series would no longer continue at its current streamer, but that showrunner/executive producer Eliza Clark wasn’t giving up just yet. “We are committed to finding Y its next home,” she wrote at the time. (More details on that here.) Ahead of the finale, Yorick was still on the lam with Agent 355 and Dr. Mann, temporarily hiding...
Grantchester season 6 episode 5 spoilers: The last before PBS finale

Next week’s Grantchester season 6 episode 5 is certainly important for a couple of different reasons. First of all, this is going to be a very important episode for Geordie as we get a larger opportunity to explore his past. Beyond just that, though, this is also going to be...
Courtney and Her Team Face Eclipso in Stargirl Season 2 Finale Photos

Courtney and Her Team Face Eclipso in Stargirl Season 2 Finale Photos. It’s almost time for the showdown between Stargirl and Eclipso. The Justice Society of America leader is currently having trouble going head-to-head with the villain, who has been giving her some hard times. Luckily, Courtney will be backed up by her best friends, all the young JSA members, in this challenging task. On top of that, she will also count on Shiv’s help, even though the relationship between them has been far from cordial.
Stargirl Season 2 Finale Reveals Potential Big Bad For Season 3 And Unexpected Allies

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Stargirl’s Season 2 finale “Summer School: Chapter Thirteen.” Read at your own risk!. Stargirl’s Season 2 finale took the fight to Eclipso, and surprisingly, the good guys took the day with minimal casualties. The series pushed right along past this season’s big threat, and as an added treat for fans, possibly revealed Season 3’s big bad, the theme for next season, and some unexpected allies.
Supergirl season 6 episode 19, 20 spoilers: The series finale event

Next week on The CW it’s finally here — Supergirl season 6 episode 19 and 20 will be a series finale event like no other. Over these two hours, Kara Danvers and her team of super-friends will work together to battle Nyxly and Lex Luthor, who have set their sights on some rather dastardly goals. They’ll have to pool their resources and push themselves to the absolute limits.
For This Is Us' Final Season, Susan Kelechi Watson Wrote a Follow-Up to Beth's Origin Story Episode

This Is Us‘ farewell run will explore more of Bethany “Beth” Clarke Pearson’s origin story — and courtesy of no less than Beth’s portrayer herself. Castmember Susan Kelechi Watson shared on Instagram on Thursday an image of the script for the sixth and final season’s sixth episode, “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” which she co-wrote with executive story editor Eboni Freeman.
The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date & Teaser

Our prayers have been answered! That's right, HBO Max officially announced the premiere date for season two of The Righteous Gemstones. The celebrity-filled comedy series, starring John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson and Danny McBride, is back on January 9 with more singing, dancing and drama than ever before. The nine-episode season, airing on HBO and available on HBO Max, will start with two new episodes on premiere night, followed by additional half-hour episodes every Sunday. The Global Music Award–winning show, which originally aired in 2019 and is already renewed for a third season, will also welcome back recurring cast members such as Walton Goggins and Grammy...
Stranger Things 4 Episode Titles Tease a Curse, a Massacre and Billy (?!) — Plus, Get a Narrowed-Down Release Date

Stranger Things Day keeps on giving, following up Saturday morning’s teaser trailer release with all of the episode titles for Season 4 plus a narrowed-down premiere date. The reveal video above lists the nine episode titles for Season 4 — including “The Hellfire Club” (Marvel crossover, or the name of the Mean Girls at Eleven’s school?)… “Vecna’s Curse” (a Dungeons & Dragon reference)… “Dear Billy” (is someone writing a letter to Max’s dead brother?)… “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (a new one, or a flashback/revisiting/Sean Astin encore?)… and “Papa” (sniff!). And if you watch to the very end,
Ratings: CBS Dramas Eye Season Highs in Audience, Nancy Drew Goes Low

S.W.A.T. (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) and Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.4) were both steady in the demo, while Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth (but of course easily copped Friday’s largest audience). More from TVLineTV Ratings: Shark Tank's Return Ties SmackDown for Friday Demo WinNancy...
