Although preliminary returns show that Temple ISD’s $184.9 million bond failed in the Nov. 2 election, election results are still not official. “We have been in contact with Bell County officials today and … Proposition A is behind by three votes,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram on Wednesday. “I was on the phone with (Bell County) and asked them if there were any provisional or mail-in votes in the results reported online, and the answer is no.”

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO