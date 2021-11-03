CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson voters approve minimum wage hike

By Sam Radwany
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
The unofficial results are in for a ballot initiative that would gradually raise the minimum wage in the city of Tucson to $15 an hour.

Voters passed Proposition 206 in Tucson, with 60% voting for the measure and 32% voting against, with 100% precincts reporting. Some voters did not fill out the proposition on their ballots.

The city still has to certify the results before they're official.

RELATED: Tucson Minimum Wage Act: How will it impact local businesses?

The proposition would raise the minimum wage in Tucson to $15 an hour by 2025, then tie it to the rate of inflation after that. The proposed dates for wage hikes in the proposition are:

  • $13 by April 1, 2022
  • $13.50 by January 1, 2023
  • $14.25 by January 1, 2024
  • $15.00 by January 1, 2025

Arizona's current minimum wage is $12.15 after voters statewide approved a measure to raise the minimum wage in 2016. At the time, the minimum wage stood at just over $8 an hour.

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

