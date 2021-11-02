CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Kusto Group Expects Good Harvest Despite Dry Summer

By David Thompson
natureworldnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKusto Group's subsidiary Kusto Agro has developed a corn hybrid that tolerates drought and high temperatures. Agriculture has become one of the main focal points for Kusto Group, a Singapore holding company operating in multiple sectors across the globe. "I believe passionately that Kazakhstan can be at the forefront...

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Dry harvest until a week ago

November 3, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. Northeast Iowa farmer Chris Edgington says harvest has been pretty dry until a week ago when they got an all-day rain of more than an inch, “The soils and the fields really kind of needed that going into winter even though we’re not quite done with harvest. But we’ll get things cranking back up again.”
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Extremely Harsh Atacama Desert May Hold the Key to Agriculture in the Future

Life can be hard in Chile's inhospitable Atacama Desert which is defined as a cruel, unfriendly environment recognized as the world's extremely dry non-polar wilderness. Defied the circumstances, life persists in these arid badlands that provides. an agricultural heritage century old. The World's Oldest Desert. Determining the processes underlying these...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
natureworldnews.com

Palm Oil: The Common Household Ingredient that Harms the Climate

Immense wildfires raged over Indonesian Sumatra and Borneo in September 2015, only months earlier after world finalized the Paris Agreement on global warming, obscuring the clouds throughout Southeast Asia and endangering the mental wellbeing of scores of people. "As much as other plants, palm oil grows faster over tropical rainforests...
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

This US State Will be the Least Affected by Climate Change in 2050, Expert Claims

Different communities are affected by global warming in different ways. For example, rising sea levels are causing flooding and erosion in low-lying and coastal areas, while dry towns are experiencing droughts, wildfires, and intense heat waves. However, a new book by Parag Khanna, a geopolitics and globalization specialist, titled Move:...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nursultan Nazarbayev
Time

U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years.Shipments of the fuel in the first eight months of the year rose to 802,000 barrels a day, the highest for the period since 2018, before the pandemic started. At the same time, American drivers are paying the most per gallon since 2014. Overseas demand is only set to increase as Mexico, the top importer of U.S. gasoline, is still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic.The high rate of gasoline exports shine a light on the wider global oil demand picture and underscore the limitations the Biden Administration faces in keeping retail prices in check. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the government is “looking at” a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But that would only temporarily resolve the underlying tightness in the crude market, according to oil consultancy Energy Aspects.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvests#Kazakhstan#Corn On The Cob#Drought#Kusto Group#Akmola#American
natureworldnews.com

Gas Prices in US are Expected to Dip Due to Mild Winter Forecast This Season

According to the fuel-savings app GasBuddy, retail gasoline prices in the United States have begun to fall in recent days and might go considerably more. When worldwide crude oil prices fell by 4% on Wednesday, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum research at GasBuddy, tweeted, "If you don't need gas, my advice is to wait."
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

Research Shows that Solar and Wind Enough to Power Most Major Countries

Strategies for decarbonizing electricity infrastructure are hot as the globe watches the United Nations COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. On the other hand, Renewables detractors challenge the reliability of systems that rely on intermittent supplies. A recent study headed by the University of California, Irvine experts, confronts the issue of dependability head-on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Ghost-Like Thick Fog Shrouds Russia, Disrupting Multiple Flights

October has passed which means the celebration of Halloween also finally expired. However, a haunting scenario emerged in Russia when a dense mist blanketed the metropolis for some time of the week, creating the greatest interruptions to aviation traffic. Dense clouds shrouded Moscow from late Monday up to the early...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Instagram
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Lake Close to Fukushima Nuclear Disaster Could Stay Radioactive For Another 20 Years

The cleanup from the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, but the environmental cost might be far greater, according to a research, with neighboring lakes polluted for another 20 years. Lake Onuma's Radioactivity Concentration. Lake Onuma on Mount Akagi might be polluted with radioactive...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Pangolin Trafficking: Nigeria's Unauthorized Trading Iceberg Tip Uncovered

Since the first confirmed pangolin seizure in Nigeria in 2010, the black market for the world's most trafficked animal has exploded, with the country becoming Africa's center for the illegal trafficking of pangolin-related products to East Asia. Pangolin Trafficking in Nigeria. Pangolin scales have been used in traditional Chinese medicine,...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy