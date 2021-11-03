CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico police investigating homicide on Dabbs House Road

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaBx4_0ckstJVl00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was shot and killed in Henrico on Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m.

According to police they responded to the shooting on Dabbs House Road near North Laburnum Avenue. They were called there for a firearms violation.

At the scene officers found a wounded man and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He later died at the hospital.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. People with information can call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

