Henrico police investigating homicide on Dabbs House Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was shot and killed in Henrico on Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m.

According to police they responded to the shooting on Dabbs House Road near North Laburnum Avenue. They were called there for a firearms violation.

At the scene officers found a wounded man and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He later died at the hospital.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. People with information can call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

