North Clackamas School Board Chair Libra Forde will likely challenge three-term incumbent running for reelectionPaul Savas is seeking reelection to the Clackamas County Commission Position 2, seat he has held for over a decade. The three-term incumbent says he plans to hit the ground running if reelected to serve on the nonpartisan board through 2026, continuing to push affordable housing and jobs as well as equity for the county's underserved populations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I really am honored and humbled to serve the citizens of this county," Savas told Pamplin Media Group. "It comes with a tremendous amount of...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO