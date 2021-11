When it comes to gun ownership, you can never be too careful. That’s why we think that if you choose to be a gun owner and keep a weapon in your home, a biometric safe is the most responsible and secure way to ensure that your gun does not get into the wrong hands. Biometric safes use the owner’s fingerprint to open. This extra level of protection helps to prevent kids, teens, intruders and others from gaining access to the gun. In addition to added security, biometric safes also make it possible to quickly access the contents of the safe. While...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO