CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Murphy vs. Ciattarelli: N.J. governor’s race still too close to call

WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The race for New Jersey governor is still too close to call, with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli holding a narrow lead over incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The closeness of the race energized Republicans in the Garden State, while dashing the hopes of progressives that Murphy would become the first Democrat...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Ciattarelli, not conceding, says result will be legal, fair

The result of New Jersey’s election for governor will be “legal and fair” no matter the outcome, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli said Thursday in his first comments since The Associated Press declared incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy the election’s winner. Ciattarelli has not conceded the election. “No one should be declaring...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHYY

Phil Murphy narrowly reelected governor in New Jersey

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a second gubernatorial seat. He’s the state’s first Democratic governor to get a second straight term in 44 years, defeating Republican former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli. AP called the race...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
WHYY

Spending $153, Edward Durr ousts N.J. Senate leader Sweeney

New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney, has lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent less than $200 on the race and leaving his party reeling. Edward Durr, a furniture company truck driver and political newcomer, has defeated Sweeney in New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District, according...
POLITICS
WHYY

Big Pa. GOP governor’s field could grow with Corman announcement

Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate who is widely expected to run for governor, has begun inviting donors and others to an announcement next Thursday night. The event is billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte. Corman’s entry into the race would swell an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Brendan Byrne
WHYY

Delco Democratic candidates for council and row offices appear to win those seats — and escape a nationwide GOP revival

The major post-Election Day story in many places reads like this: The Democrats’ blue wave has come crashing down as Republicans made significant gains on Tuesday. In Virginia, the GOP scored huge upsets at the top of the ticket, winning the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s seats. Closer to home, Bucks County Republicans swept the county row offices. But one notable exception to the conservative swell appears to be Delaware County, until only recently a Republican stronghold if ever there was one.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first Republican to win statewide office here in 12 years. The 54-year-old Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHYY

2021 gives Pennsylvania GOP more hope for big 2022 election

With Republicans on the cusp of sweeping statewide judicial races in Pennsylvania, the GOP is finding more reasons to smile a year away from a high-stakes election in which the state’s voters will pick a new governor and a new U.S. senator. Republicans could be considered favored in both contests...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Republicans#Tennysondonyea
WHYY

Lessons for the Democrats from the 2021 election

Tuesday’s election results sent shudders down the spines of many Democrats. There were heavy losses, including the Virginia governor’s race and a surprisingly narrow victory by New Jersey incumbent Governor Phil Murphy. It seems the ire that drove many Democrats to the polls when Trump was in office has faded, and the fighting over Biden’s legislative agenda in Congress isn’t exactly inspiring turnout. However, the Republican focus on culture wars and issues around schools – Critical Race Theory, masks and vaccine mandates, and anger over pandemic school closures – did mobilize their voters to the polls. This hour, with the midterms just a year away, President Biden’s poll numbers slumping, and razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate, just how alarmed should Democrats be? Our guests are TOM MORAN, columnist for the New Jersey Star-Ledger, BASIL SMIKLE, former executive director of the New York Democratic Party and TJ ROONEY, former chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
WHYY

It’s Election Day in Pa. and N.J. Here’s what’s at stake

It’s Election Day in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and both states will elect new public officials to several statewide offices. New Jersey voters will pick their next governor — one of just two states that picks its governor the year after presidential elections (along with Virginia) — and Pennsylvania will elect four new judges to serve at least a decade on one of the commonwealth’s three appellate courts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

A major immigrant detention center just closed in Pa. but plans for new a one could mean more detainees here than ever

This story originally appeared on WITF. When York County commissioners decided in July that the county’s longstanding deal with federal authorities to detain immigrants was no longer beneficial, advocacy groups around the state heralded it as a victory. Erika Guadalupe Núñez, executive director of the Juntos, said she was among...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Midstate county election departments expect long counting process for some races

County election departments across the midstate say they’re well-equipped and staffed to handle voters and ballot counting for the municipal election that ends tonight. All 67 have been working since Tuesday morning sorting and preparing to count mail-in ballots their offices received before Election Day. After polls close, they’ll begin publishing in-person and mail-in results for the multiple local and statewide elections voters participated in.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy