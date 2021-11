4A State Volleyball Championship at Post Falls High SchoolTwin Falls 3, Wood River 0. Semi-finalsPOST FALLS — No. 1 Wood River and No. 3 Twin Falls had to travel 575 miles just to play each once again in the semi-finals of the 4A State Volleyball Championship at Post Falls High School after battling each other in the district finals a week ago. And just like in the district finals of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament, which the Bruins survived in the five-set victory for the district title, the Bruins swept the Wolverines once again in the three-set win, 30-28, 25-17, 25-13.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO