Ford 1989 Mustang Lx Convertible, 5.0 L, Dark Blue W

It’s in the name. The self-proclaimed Ford Mustang Boss 429 demands reverence. The Boss 429 is ready to pounce on looks alone, with sharp, aggressive contours and a crouched stance. It’s a proper Mustang, prepared to break away from the crack of a starter’s pistol. Unfortunately, looks aren’t everything. When Ford released the Boss 429, it only sold 857 units compared to the Mustang Shelby GT500’s 1,872, making less horsepower and roughly the same price. Since that time, the Boss 429 has garnered utmost respect, but we’re not convinced. We’ll see if the Boss 429 deserves its accolades.
