Buying Cars

Ford 1989 Mustang Lx Convertible, 5.0 L, Dark Blue W

thegazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORD 1989 Mustang LX Convertible, 5.0L, dark blue with dark blue top, 37k mi., kept...

classifieds.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

Motor1.com

Ford Ranger With Mustang Face Transplant Looks Surprisingly Awesome

Ford is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation Ranger and Mustang, with the former debuting on November 24 and the latter likely sometime next year. Before heading towards a well-deserved retirement, the T6 and S550 as they're known by Blue Oval aficionados have been inexplicably (but dare we say brilliantly) combined to create a wild truck with a pony car's front fascia.
CARS
Fox News

Wild new Ford Mustang pickup can haul

A custom truck shop in Thailand has created a mashup of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and Ford Ranger pickup that actually looks pretty good. Wat Ford modified the front fascia of a Mustang to fit onto a Ranger, which it also gave a widebody treatment, Shelby-style racing stripes and pony badges on the front fenders.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Ford Mustang rumors again point to hybrid powertrains — even V8

Rumors of an electrified powertrain for the next-generation Mustang are swirling yet again after a former Ford engineer reportedly leaked his involvement in hybrid powertrain development for the pony car's forthcoming redesign, further bolstering expectations for more electrified models. The most recent tip comes from LinkedIn (yet again). An eagled-eyed...
CARS
Top Speed

This Ford Mustang Smashed The Quarter-Mile World Record For Stick-Shift Cars

You wouldn’t think much of a Mustang, amongst the plethora of modified Vipers, GT-Rs, or Lamborghinis, but Javier from That Racing Channel (TRC) is giving us another YouTube video from the FL2K, where the Nth Moto “Kratos” Dodge Viper took the rolling race crown. This time, we are looking at the fastest domestic car with a stick shift – a 1,900 horsepower Ford Mustang.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Reportedly Cancelling 2021 Mustang Orders

There’s a Ford dealership in Iowa claiming that Blue Oval has canceled some Mustang Mach 1 and GT500 orders for the 2021 model year, suggesting that interested customers re-up for the 2022 MY vehicles. Representatives from Granger Ford (located in, get this, Granger, IA) have taken to the Mustang6G forums...
GRANGER, IA
gmauthority.com

Viking Blue 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible For Sale

In April of 1964, Oldsmobile introduced the 442 option package for the Cutlass. The 4-4-2 moniker was derived from the option’s four-barrel carb, four-speed manual transmission, and dual exhaust. The Oldsmobile 442 was based on the B09 Police Apprehender Pursuit package that added twenty horsepower, a hotter cam, upgraded suspension, redline tires on six-inch-wide wheels, fender badges and more. The Oldsmobile 442 remained a Cutlass option package until 1968, when it became a standalone model in the Oldsmobile line.
BUYING CARS
Outsider.com

Would You Drive This Ford Mustang-Pickup Truck Mashup?

Ford has released some pretty awesome vehicular mashups lately, one being their Bronco-turned-tank. However, now, the iconic American car brand has debuted yet another interesting mashup. Interestingly, it comes courtesy of the Ford Mustang and a Ford pickup. According to Fox News, the Ford mashup originated in a custom truck...
CARS
Laredo Morning Times

Ford's Mustang EcoBoost upgrade adds fun to the four-cylinder coupe

The Ford Mustang doesn’t really need a V-8 engine to make driving this iconic pony car an exciting experience these days. Now in its sixth generation, the Mustang coupe and convertible are available with a special high-performance EcoBoost engine that gives them plenty of fun with just a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine.
CARS
The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E evolves an icon

As soon as I parked the Rapid Red Mustang Mach-E at my son’s soccer game, my 7-year-old daughter pointed to a black V-6 Mustang convertible in the parking lot and exclaimed, “Dad! It’s the same type of car we’re driving!”. Even a 7-year old knows the Mach-E is a Ford...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been a resounding success. Despite concerns from purists, the electric crossover has turned out to be a remarkably popular vehicle, and although it does have some serious faults, Ford is continually looking to make it better. According to recent reports, the 2022 year model will arrive with bigger batteries and more range, which nobody will complain about, but what else can we expect? Well, Ford has graciously outlined the updates for its entire model range, and the changes for the Mach-E all look to be good. Let's take a look at some of the highlights as the first ground-up EV from Ford enters its second year.
CARS
Fox News

Hybrid Ford Mustang in the works, engineer says

It looks like the Ford Mustang is going hybrid, two times over. A former Ford engineer has revealed that he was working on four-cylinder and V8 hybrid powertrains destined for the pony car, according to his LinkedIn resume, which was discovered by the Mustang7G fan site. Powertrain engineer Pedro Maradei...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Ford Mustang Hybrid Powertrains, Model Year Potentially Confirmed

Thanks to some sleuths on the Mustang7G forums, have more evidence that the next-generation Ford Mustang—known by its chassis code, S650—will be coming as a hybrid model for both the 5.0-liter V-8 and 2.3-liter I-4. It may also confirm that it will debut in 2022, as the LinkedIn profile discovered by the forum member (shown below) states that it's coming for the 2023 model year.
CARS
thedrive

Next-Gen Mustang With Hybrid V8 Mentioned on Ford Engineer’s LinkedIn

An EcoBoost hybrid might be a possibility for the S650 as well. An electrified Ford Mustang has been rumored for some time. The most convincing news broke last year when a patent filing showing a hybrid V8, presumably destined for the Mustang, was unearthed. Now, a claimed Ford engineer seems to have spilled the beans on social media.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The Ford Mustang Could Go Hybrid As Soon as Next Year, Leak Suggests

Like most carmakers, Ford usually doesn't comment on upcoming vehicles, but juicy information always finds a way to trickle out. Sometimes it's dealers or suppliers leaking a camera photo; other times, like in this case...it's a Ford engineer trying to flex on LinkedIn. The folks over at the Mustang7G forum...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Ford Unveils Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept at SEMA

The North American car show SEMA has kicked off, and staying true to itself, it is already playing host to a number of wild concept cars — including Ford‘s latest offering, the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT concept. “Inspired by Carroll Shelby’s own dream for electric performance,” this concept car draws...
CARS
insideevs.com

Here’s What Has Changed For The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

If you needed a video that points out all the differences between the new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and lesser models, as well as the differences between the very latest examples and earlier ones, then check out this new upload by Alex on Autos. He has a newer GT and an older non-GT side by side and compares the two, noting all the differences.
CARS
Carscoops

Watch A Ford Mustang Slam Into A U.S. Convenience Store

A dashcam video that has been shared to social media shows the moment a Ford Mustang slammed through a convenience store in the U.S. The footage shows the driver of the fourth-generation Mustang traveling through an intersection near the store. However, when the Ford comes into view, it is sliding aggressively to the left and, with the driver obviously unable to control the car, it careens across the opposing lane of traffic, hops over a curb, jumps through a bush, and slams into the store.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

Is the Ford Mustang Boss 429 the Most Overrated Muscle Car?

It’s in the name. The self-proclaimed Ford Mustang Boss 429 demands reverence. The Boss 429 is ready to pounce on looks alone, with sharp, aggressive contours and a crouched stance. It’s a proper Mustang, prepared to break away from the crack of a starter’s pistol. Unfortunately, looks aren’t everything. When Ford released the Boss 429, it only sold 857 units compared to the Mustang Shelby GT500’s 1,872, making less horsepower and roughly the same price. Since that time, the Boss 429 has garnered utmost respect, but we’re not convinced. We’ll see if the Boss 429 deserves its accolades.
CARS

