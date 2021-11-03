Evan Austin Day

Terre Haute's first gold-medal swimmer visited the Vigo County Aquatic Center on Tuesday, hoping to inspire a future medalist or two while speaking to the Terre Haute Torpedoes and the three high school teams practicing there and being feted by the city and the Vigo County School Corporation. Mayor Duke...
There’s been talk about Formula 1 wanting to crack America for years, and it would be disingenuous to suggest there hasn’t been a very solid fanbase here for a long time. But there’s something different happening now. It’s always seemed to me that F1 has been overshadowed by other American...
BRADFORD, Pa. — Dustin Snyder was tired of the low wages, the 60-hour workweeks and the impossible-to-please customers, and so in early September the assistant general manager at a McDonald’s here drafted a petition that laid bare months of building anger and frustration. “We are all leaving,” his petition threatened,...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was April 8, 1992, and Robin Fuldauer was one of only two full-time workers at The Payless Shoe Source in Indianapolis, just north of Interstate 70. When a co-worker called in sick that day, Fuldauer knew she would be busy, and sometimes alone. Payless was in a single building, with its own parking lot. Next door was a gas station. Across the street was a paint store.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week Mike Roe, the owner of the Bridgeton Mill, bought the historic Dr. Crooks building in Bridgeton. The Dr. Crooks building was originally built in 1869 and has been across the street from the Mill ever since. Roe says he views the building as...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway on a $231 million development in Terre Haute. Steel Dynamics, Inc. is expanding its Heartland Division plant. It is located in the industrial park in southern Vigo County. The company says there's a growing demand for coated flat-roll steel in the region.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Driving north into Washington State Road 57 turns into Fourth street. Not far after that transition sits South Park. For the last few months, people have been seeing work at South Park. That development is a dog park. A ribbon-cutting Wednesday afternoon officially opened the park....
As Austin rides a steady decline of COVID cases, new COVID deaths dropped down to zero over the Halloween weekend and into the first of November.This is the first time since Sept. 10 that no new COVID deaths have been reported in Austin, according to Austin Public Health data. No new deaths reported on Monday means there were none reported over the weekend, since weekend data is reported on Mondays.The 51-day stretch between Sept. 10 and Nov. 1 marks the longest streak of back-to-back new COVID deaths in all of the pandemic. The news comes after Austin experienced a deadly...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Malik Evans has been the presumptive mayor since winning the Democratic primary in June. He says since then, he's been preparing for when the votes are tallied Tuesday night, and it will be official. He'll spend the night at the Democratic Party Election Night Headquarters at...
It's Election Day in Texas. Austin residents who haven't cast an early or absentee ballot are heading to the polls to cast their votes. From our all-day coverage on Election Day to results after the polls close at 7 p.m., our team of journalists has you covered. This is where...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute-based bank says it will change its name early next year. In a press release, Terre Haute Savings Bank said it would change its name to The Hometown Savings Bank in February. One of the reasons the release cites for the change is...
