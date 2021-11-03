Evan Austin Day

As Austin rides a steady decline of COVID cases, new COVID deaths dropped down to zero over the Halloween weekend and into the first of November.This is the first time since Sept. 10 that no new COVID deaths have been reported in Austin, according to Austin Public Health data. No new deaths reported on Monday means there were none reported over the weekend, since weekend data is reported on Mondays.The 51-day stretch between Sept. 10 and Nov. 1 marks the longest streak of back-to-back new COVID deaths in all of the pandemic. The news comes after Austin experienced a deadly...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO