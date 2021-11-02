CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Analytics Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 23.47 Billion at CAGR of 23.3%, By 2027

The increase in difficulty of manual video analysis due to the growth in population is propelling the market growth. Video Analytics Market Size - USD 4.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.3%, Market Trends - The advent of cheap video surveillance equipment. The Global Video Analytics...

Hydrochloric Acid Market Growth, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Hydrochloric Acid Market" that offers key insights into market share, market size, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, and geographical bifurcation. The global Hydrochloric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 8,704.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hydrochloric acid, also known as muriatic acid, is a transparent, very strong solution of hydrogen chloride in water. It is produced using four production methods, a combination of chlorine and hydrogen, chlorination of organic, as a group of co-product in the manufacture of silica, and chemicals, salt-sulfuric acid production process. It is used as an essential product of the chemical industry and is used in many industrial processes such as food manufacturing, oil well acidizing, ore processing, producing calcium chloride, and steel pickling.
Advancements in Customer Information System (CIS) Market Growth with a CAGR of 11%, Trends -The rise in smart city initiatives

Advancements in the Internet of Things [IoT] and cloud technologies, increasing global utility consumption, and the rise in smart city initiatives is boosting the CIS market. Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size - USD 976.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.2%. The global Customer Information System (CIS)...
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020-2028

The global mobile value added services (MVAS) market is expected to reach USD 1,917.15 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing use of mobile phones in semi-urban and rural areas along with the penetration of smartphones and tablets among people has sought a high demand for mobile value added services, thereby driving the market growth. Efforts made by the government for inclusive growth of people especially in rural areas, a rise in disposable income, a rapid increase in the number of internet users, and race among the telecom operators and handset manufacturers to gain a competitive edge are other factors that are expected to drive the market for mobile value added services.
Plant Protein Market 2021 Statistics Data, Leading Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, Demand and Business Boosting Strategies till 2028

According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global Plant Protein Market size was USD 10.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period 2021-2028. Increasing consumer focus on the source or...
Transparent Plastics Market Emerging Trends, Outlook, COVID-19 Impact and Insights By 2027

The growth of the transparent plastics market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the packaging industry and government investmentThe transparent plastics market size in the North America region accounts for the second largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2019. The presence of large organized players in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends.
Risk-Based Authentication Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter's Analysis, For 2020-2028

Risk based authentication is an advanced technology that uses various form factors from the user to determine whether they are dangerous or not. It is a type of security which helps to identify the level of risk that can happen by a given login attempt and provides users with authentication challenges for the risk level. Increased growth of communication and technology in the world is a major factor driving the growth of this market and it is forecasted to remain like this throughout the forecast period.
High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size to Reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rise in applications of high-performance liquid chromatography in biological research & development activities and increasing number of pre-clinical and clinical trials are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size was USD 4.46 billion in...
Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
China's forex reserves rise in October

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves rose to 3.2176 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of October, up 17 billion U.S. dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Sunday. The volume went up 0.53 percent from the end of September, said the State Administration of Foreign...
This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
