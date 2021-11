Each season of The Bachelorette is about the lead finding love, but let’s be real, audiences also tune in for all the drama. Even though Michelle Young’s season has only just gotten started, fans already have an idea of at least one of the sources of all that drama: contestant Peter Izzo. A Season 18 Bachelorette promo shows Peter getting right in the middle of a screaming match with fellow contestant Will Urena before throwing someone’s jacket into the pool. “I’m gonna keep exposing you and I’m gonna keep calling you out,” he says in the sneak peek clip. Fans don’t yet know what all that drama is about yet, but there are a few key facts to know about Peter before the pizza hits the fan.

