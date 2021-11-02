CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020-2028

The global mobile value added services (MVAS) market is expected to reach USD 1,917.15 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing use of mobile phones in semi-urban and rural areas along with the penetration of smartphones and tablets among people has sought a high...

hawaiitelegraph.com

Hydrochloric Acid Market Growth, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Hydrochloric Acid Market" that offers key insights into market share, market size, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, and geographical bifurcation. The global Hydrochloric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 8,704.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hydrochloric acid, also known as muriatic acid, is a transparent, very strong solution of hydrogen chloride in water. It is produced using four production methods, a combination of chlorine and hydrogen, chlorination of organic, as a group of co-product in the manufacture of silica, and chemicals, salt-sulfuric acid production process. It is used as an essential product of the chemical industry and is used in many industrial processes such as food manufacturing, oil well acidizing, ore processing, producing calcium chloride, and steel pickling.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Risk-Based Authentication Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter's Analysis, For 2020-2028

Risk based authentication is an advanced technology that uses various form factors from the user to determine whether they are dangerous or not. It is a type of security which helps to identify the level of risk that can happen by a given login attempt and provides users with authentication challenges for the risk level. Increased growth of communication and technology in the world is a major factor driving the growth of this market and it is forecasted to remain like this throughout the forecast period.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Advancements in Customer Information System (CIS) Market Growth with a CAGR of 11%, Trends -The rise in smart city initiatives

Advancements in the Internet of Things [IoT] and cloud technologies, increasing global utility consumption, and the rise in smart city initiatives is boosting the CIS market. Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size - USD 976.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.2%. The global Customer Information System (CIS)...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Plant Protein Market 2021 Statistics Data, Leading Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, Demand and Business Boosting Strategies till 2028

According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global Plant Protein Market size was USD 10.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period 2021-2028. Increasing consumer focus on the source or...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Transparent Plastics Market Emerging Trends, Outlook, COVID-19 Impact and Insights By 2027

The growth of the transparent plastics market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the packaging industry and government investmentThe transparent plastics market size in the North America region accounts for the second largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2019. The presence of large organized players in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Cognitive Radio Market Size, DROT, Porter's, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Demand for 5th generation wireless systems is gaining traction with the surging data traffic, an increase in mobile devices a rising number of mobile applications. However, security concerns and high interference of channels are major restraining factors in the growth of the market. The organizations inhibit itself so as not to lose important confidential information.
houstonmirror.com

Zirconium Market Productive Market, Size, Growth, Worth, Region & Country Forecast, 2020-2028

The Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 674.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Various factors promote the expansion of the zirconium market. One of the mentionable factors in this context is the rise in the number of nuclear power stations in developing nations. Such an increase in nuclear power stations in developing countries results in promoting the demand for zirconium and expanding market growth. Regions like the Asia Pacific is a significant exporter of ceramics that have positive impact on the growth of the market.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Photocatalyst Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Photocatalyst industry. The authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in a detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The growing demand for photocatalysts as a self-cleaning material in the construction industry due to their low maintenance cost is expected to stimulate growth.
houstonmirror.com

Plastic Decking Market Research, Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

This study relies on the evolution of the Plastic Decking Market to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years. The chemical industry has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market.
stlouisnews.net

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Revenue ,Demand , Trends , Top Key Vendor , Size, Share Analysis and Forecast To 2028 | Emergen Research

The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Social Media Security Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter's Analysis For 2020-2028

The Social Media Security market is expected to grow from USD 946.4 Million in 2020 to USD 946.4 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period. Increasing need for secured social media surfing, increasing digitalization, internet and mobile usage, increase in use of social media platforms, strict government norms regarding security of data, high usage of social media resulting in large volume of data generation, increasing security breaches, such as cyber terrorism, fraud, money laundering, identity theft, hacking, adoption of BYOD services and growth of e-commerce, which the industries use to connect with their customers, leaving these customers into risks of data theft are some of the driving factors of the market.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Sugar-Based Excipients Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global sugar-based excipient market size is expected to reach USD 1,542.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, bioavailability, growth in pharmaceuticals manufacturers, surging demand and production of Orally Disintegrated Tablets (ODT), rising demand of pharmaceuticals drugs, scientific development in genetics industry, and availability of low-cost manufacturing infrastructure, and technological advancements in sugar-based excipients are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Battery Pack Market Share, Size, Value, Trends, Demand, Dynamics, Business Growth, Revenue and Forecasts (2020 - 2028)

The global battery pack market size is expected to reach USD 132.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to increasing applications of battery packs in consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops, power tools, and electric vehicles. Increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, growing use of cordless and portable electronic equipment, surging need for extended battery life are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global battery pack market.
Las Vegas Herald

Galactosidase Market Overview, Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has published a new study on the Global Galactosidase Market comprising of exclusive insights, growth prospects, market size and share estimation, and opportunities. Global Galactosidase Market report is a comprehensive and top-notch market report which offers the professionals and businesses critical insights into the market and industry. The research study on the Galactosidase market provides a complete overview of the product portfolio, value chain analysis, revenue contribution, profit margins, and other major factors. The report includes insights offered by industry experts, professions, and research analysts.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Circular Economy & Reuse Are Global Industry Trends

Most companies are working hard for circular economy and reuse. In Taiwan, manufacturers use coffee grounds to make shoes and waste gas to make clothes, and those technologies attract attention. Kaohsiung, Taiwan (Merxwire) - With the adoption of the Paris Agreement by the 195 member states of the United Nations...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Sonalika records 17,130 overall tractors sales in Oct'21 to register 5.5 percent growth, surpassing industry growth (Est: 3.6 percent)

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Festive season celebrations in India are at their peak and Sonalika Tractors is going full throttle ahead to address farmer's haulage and farm related requirements. One of India's fastest growing tractor brand and the No. 1 exports brand from the country, Sonalika Tractors is...
