A long postseason road trip awaits the No. 5 WACO Warrior football team tonight when they travel to Martensdale-St. Mary’s for a second round eight-player bout. The Warriors sit at a perfect 9-0 and they were able to escape Edgewood-Colesburg 39-36 last week after a 28-yard field goal by Simeon Reichenbach in the waning moments. WACO averages 41 points a night and gives up 15 with an opportunistic defense that has forced 29 takeaways. Mason Miller is second in the state with seven interceptions. The offense wants to run the rock with Reichenbach dishing out most of the punishment with 1,143 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the season.

MARTENSDALE, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO