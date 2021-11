STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Community Board 3 will host a land use public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. via teleconference. On the agenda is the reconstruction of a section of Amboy Road in Eltingville. The topic is being addressed a second time this month because some agencies were unavailable last month to hear the presentations.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO