NHL

Kaprizov scores in overtime; Minnesota beats Ottawa 5-4

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02 into overtime and Minnesota...

www.wdio.com

zonecoverage.com

Can Kirill Kaprizov Beat the Defensive Playbook Vegas Created?

Kirill Kaprizov hasn’t looked nearly as dangerous as last season. Kaprizov’s got 13 shots on 25 attempts through five games, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Look at his shot chart from the start of this year, then look at it from last season. Your eyes aren’t fooling you....
NHL
Newsbug.info

Kirill Kaprizov's overtime goal lifts Wild over Senators, 5-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Returning to Xcel Energy Center didn't just kickstart the Wild's offense. It also ignited Ottawa's, too. A scoring free-for-all broke out when these two teams reunited for the first time in almost two years, a parade of goals that finally stopped at a 5-4 overtime win for the Wild in front of 15,276 that snapped the Wild's two-game losing streak.
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Wild's Goal-Scoring Struggles Exemplified in Kaprizov's Drought

It’s been hard not to talk about Kirill Kaprizov when discussing the Minnesota Wild over the last calendar year. First, it was when he surprised a lot of people with how NHL-ready he was when he tallied 51 points in 55 games in the 2020-21 season en route to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. Next, it was the uphill battle to get him locked down with a long-term contract during the offseason until he finally agreed to a five-year, $45 million deal.
NHL
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kaprizov (finally) scores! But why can't the Timberwolves score?

Introduction: The Wild at least temporarily halted one of those stretches for Minnesota sports teams with a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa. Perhaps just as important in that game: Kirill Kaprizov scored for the first time this season on his 32nd shot of the year. Minnesota is 6-3 on the season with just two goals combined from Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, which should mean better times area ahead when they get hot.
SPORTS
Pioneer Press

Kirill Kaprizov nets game winner as Wild beat Senators in OT

Kirill Kaprizov owes Nico Sturm a nice dinner at Manny’s Steakhouse. Maybe an expensive bottle of wine. Why not both?. It’s the least the 24-year-old star can do for the teammate that helped him bust out of his slump. With the scored tied in overtime on Tuesday night at Xcel...
NHL
NHL

Kaprizov hopes end of goal-scoring drought means more are on the way

ST. PAUL -- When Kirill Kaprizov came off the ice Tuesday night following his game-winning goal in overtime against the Ottawa Senators, the happy-go-lucky 24-year-old was telling everyone who would listen how relieved he was to be back in the goals column. It had been almost nine full hockey games...
NHL
Person
Drake Batherson
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Filip Gustavsson
The Tribune-Democrat

Jr. Hat Tricks score 4 unanswered goals to defeat Tomahawks in overtime

DANBURY, Conn. – Joshua Burke’s goal 1:38 into overtime completed a string of four unanswered goals as the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks topped the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-3 on Friday night. Johnny Ulicny scored twice, and Jake Black found the back of the net in the second period to give the...
DANBURY, CT
NCAA.com

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth men's hockey completes sweep of No. 4 Minnesota

Blake Biondi's second game-winning goal of the season lifted the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs to a series sweep of the No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday evening in Duluth. After taking game one 5-3 in Minneapolis on Friday night, UMD captured game two with a 2-1 victory on Saturday to take the series.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Ap
NBC4 Columbus

Bean scores 2nd goal in OT, Blue Jackets beat Avs 5-4

DENVER (AP) — Jake Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Bean skated in and lined a shot past Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson as the Blue Jackets improved to 4-0 in games decided after regulation. Cole Sillinger […]
NHL
arcamax.com

Patrick Kane records a hat trick as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 for their 1st win of the season

Patrick Kane couldn’t have scripted a better comeback story for himself or the Chicago Blackhawks if he tried. Kane returned from a four-game absence while in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol — and all he did was notch his seventh career hat trick, pass Steve Larmer for third place on the franchise goals list and help the Hawks secure their first win of the season, a 5-1 blowout of the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at the United Center.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

No. 4 UMD men sputter in NCHC opener at No. 10 Western Michigan

Friday night the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team dropped their National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) opener at Western Michigan University (WMU). Despite three late goals, the Bulldogs would suffer the 4-3 series opening loss. Kyler Kleven and Casey Gilling scored in the second period to tie it 2-2 for UMD. A third period Tanner Laderoute goal would again tie it this time 3-3. But the Broncos put in one more to seal with 4-3 win.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc17news.com

Miller scores in overtime, Canucks rally to beat Rangers 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2. Trailing 2-0 heading into the third period, Vancouver rallied with a pair of goals, and goaltender Thatcher Demko forced extra time with solid saves in the final minutes. Demko stopped 20 of 22 shots. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves for the Rangers. Miller and Vasily Podkolzin scored in regulation for the Canucks (4-5-1), who won at home for the first time this season and snapped a three-game losing streak. Conor Garland contributed a pair of assists. The Rangers (6-2-2) got goals from Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. Adam Fox had two assists.
NHL

