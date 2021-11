England take on New Zealand at the T20 World Cup today as the battle for a place in the final on Sunday.England finished top of their Super 12s group despite a defeat to South Africa in the final match, while New Zealand finished second in their group behind the only team with a 100 per cent winning record, Pakistan, who take on Australia tomorrow in the other semi. The fixture stirs memories of when England won a dramatic match against New Zealand two years ago in the ODI World Cup final at Lord’s, which went down to the final ball...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO