Massena, IA

CAM School Bond Issue Fails

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
(Anita) CAM School District voters turned down the $30 million bond issue by an overwhelming margin.

Public measure DI failed with 67-percent of the voters casting no votes, or 825 no, and 389-yes. The measure would’ve funded the construction, furnish, remodel repair, improve, provide and equip the existing South Elementary/Middle School building and Senior High building. The proposal would’ve also enhanced the sites, transitioned to a single elementary site in Massena, a single Junior/Senior High site in Anita, and enhanced athletic complexes and areas.

Public measure DJ failed 828 no votes, and 389-voting yes, or 66.9 percent voted no. The bond issue would have meant an annual levy authorization of a tax exceeding $2.75 per one thousand dollars of valuation but not exceeding $4.05 per one thousand dollars of the assessed value of the taxable property within the CAM school corporation. The levy would have paid the principal of and interest on the bonded indebtedness of the school corporation. If approved, the proposition would not have limited the source of payment of the bonds and goods but only operate to restrict the number of bonds issued.

Both measures needed 60-percent approval to pass.

Todd McKee defeated Gary Dinkla for the CAM Director District at-large seat, 702 to 361, and Cara Murphy defeated Christopher Spieker, 674 to 509. Charles Kinzie ran unopposed for the Director North seat, and he received 941 votes.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

