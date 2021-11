SALISBURY, NC. — A substandard quality of care. It’s what an inspection report for Accordius Health of Salisbury is calling a recent complaint at the nursing home on Statesville Blvd. The report says an inspector interviewed the director of nursing in August and they saw one of the nursing home residents that is severely cognitively impaired “…in the hallway with a 2-inch-long, dark colored string hanging from his mouth. She stated before she could stop him, he swallowed it.”

