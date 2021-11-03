CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Netball: Melbourne Vixens fined after Covid left players unable to enter Perth

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ao3jh_0cksk6aQ00
Jo Weston (centre) was one of three Vixens player refused entry to Western Australia for a match against Perth in June.

Melbourne Vixens have been fined $50,000 by Netball Australia after they failed to travel to Perth for their Super Netball clash when some key players were locked out of the state.

Three senior Vixens – Jo Weston, Kate Moloney and Emily Mannix – were refused entry for their round eight grand final rematch in June against the Fever after they travelled to Byron Bay, which was then considered a red zone by the West Australian government.

That left the Vixens with eight players for the clash, with the team unable to add Victorian-based top-up players and they opted not to fly from their Brisbane base. The match was initially cancelled by NA and then rescheduled.

NA announced on Wednesday it had concluded an investigation into the circumstances of the fixture disruption. It found the Vixens breached Super Netball’s team participation agreement by failing to travel to Perth and play the fixtured match.

The Vixens were fined $50,000, with $25,000 suspended for two years, and ordered to pay $31,702.92 for the costs to replay the match at Nissan Arena on 22 July.

“Whilst the investigation noted this was an unprecedented circumstance and there was no deliberate intent to disrupt the competition, we take any breach of the rules seriously,” said Netball Australia CEO Kelly Ryan.

“Netball Australia recognises that clearer processes and protocols are required for the 2022 Suncorp Super Netball season.”

The club accepted the fine but were unhappy to have been found guilty of the breach.

“We are disappointed with the outcome considering the evidence we supplied throughout the review,” said Netball Victoria and Melbourne Vixens boss Rosie King.

“We understand, however, that the environment in which everyone was working in was extraordinarily difficult. We hope that the league’s protocols are likewise reviewed as part of a continual improvement exercise.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Panic, fear and Covid-19 inside a Melbourne hotel

The Park hotel in Melbourne, which is being operated by the federal government as an alternative place of detention for refugees and asylum seekers, is currently the site of a Covid outbreak – with almost half of the detainees testing positive. It follows months of warnings from the Australian Medical Association and human rights organisations about the “high-risk environment” for transmission – and calls for all people held there to be released.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jimmy Neesham fires as Jos Buttler falls short – key moments as New Zealand beat England

New Zealand ended England’s hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup final, exacting a measure of revenge for their defeat in the showpiece of the 50-over tournament two years ago. Here, we look at the decisive passages of a dramatic clash in Abu Dhabi.Neesham nullifies jaded JordanNew Zealand are in the final of the #T20WorldCup 2021 🎉#ENGvNZ | https://t.co/zBjgVLo3T5 pic.twitter.com/FPGC6bK2U7— ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2021At the start of the 17th over, New Zealand were drifting out of contention with 57 needed off 24 balls. What followed was a huge swing in momentum as Chris Jordan, England’s nominated ‘death’ specialist shipped...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Mannix
Person
Kelly Ryan
thehighlandsun.com

Vixens cop fine for failing to travel for Super Netball game against Fever

The Melbourne Vixens have been fined by Super Netball for failing to travel to Perth to play the West Coast Fever in July. The Vixens didn’t travel to Perth in July because three key players had visited a COVID hotspot in Byron Bay. The Fever did not want to relocate...
WORLD
BBC

Hibernian 'in bad way' after Covid outbreak left them with only eight available players

Hibernian say "we're in a pretty bad way" after a Covid outbreak that left them with just eight available players and forced two games to be postponed. Their Scottish Premiership match with Ross County in Dingwall was called off on Saturday, as was Wednesday's rearranged fixture. This weekend's game at Livingston has also been postponed.
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer-Five Germany players isolating after positive COVID test

(Reuters) – Five Germany players have been asked to quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this week’s World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Tuesday. The DFB did not name the player but said he was fully vaccinated and showing...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays tribute to Mohammad Rizwan after Australia loss

Pakistan captain Babar Azam paid tribute to opening partner Mohammad Rizwan for rousing himself from his hospital bed and playing an important innings in their T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to Australia Rizwan became the first batter in history to amass 1,000 T20 international runs in a calendar year as his knock of 67 from 52 balls underpinned Pakistan’s total of 176 for four after they were asked to bat first in Dubai.While Marcus Stoinis and in particular Matthew Wade performed an incredible rescue act to seal a five-wicket win for Australia, it emerged afterwards that Rizwan had spent the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melbourne Vixens#Perth#Netball Australia#West Australian#Victorian#Na#Super Netball#Nissan Arena
The Guardian

One last push for England in their I-dotting and T-crossing exercise

England play tonight. Did you forget? Don’t beat yourself up, The Fiver did too. But here we all are, nearly midway through what seems like the 103rd international break of the season, and all the soul-crushing tedium will finally bear sweet juicy fruit tonight when England beat Albania at Wembley and effectively secure their qualification for the World Cup next [grits teeth] winter. With a final game in San Marino, the lowest-ranked nation in Europe, to come, England are going to get over the line, right, despite making a bit of a meal of the final stretch with those recent draws against Poland and Hungary? It’s going to catapult The Fiver into a world of high amusement if not. Well, something has to.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Wade, Stoinis power Australia past Pakistan and into World Cup final

Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis stood unbeaten in a six-hitting feast to lead Australia into the Twenty20 World Cup final with a five-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday. Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit the winning six in his 41, put on 81 runs to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai. Left-handed Wade was dropped by Hasan Ali on 21 and then smashed three straight sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 19th over to set up a title clash with New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. "It was a great game of cricket. The way Matthew Wade held his nerve was outstanding, that partnership with Marcus Stoinis was crucial," said Australia captain Aaron Finch.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Why does my younger sister hate our older sister?

Since my dad died two years ago, I’ve reconnected with one of two younger sisters (I’m one of five) who abandoned our family without explanation. Our father was an alcoholic and abusive to our mother. Our older sister had to step into our mother’s shoes – a lot for her young shoulders. Through no fault of her own, she was ill-prepared to take on four sisters.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy