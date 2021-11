To say this has been a long time coming for Jack Eichel would be an understatement. On Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres and Eichel ended their strained relationship after months locked in a stalemate via a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. There are, of course, hockey ramifications to consider given that this is the biggest trade the NHL has seen this season, but I want to step back and focus on Eichel himself here.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO