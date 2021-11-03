CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Dial changes come as country prepares to use ‘9-8-8’ as suicide prevention hotline

By Zach Barrett
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’ve been having trouble completing calls lately, check how many digits you’re dialing.

Eighty-one areas in 35 states will have to make the switch to dialing the three-digit area code before dialing the desired number. This went into effect on Sunday, October 24. This has impacted callers in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and North Port.

The change comes as the country prepares to use the three numbers “9-8-8” like many use “9-1-1.” Instead of connecting you directly to law enforcement, “9-8-8” will direct the caller to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

The change was decided on by the Federal Communications Commission. They said the hotline is being implemented because suicide rates are rising and the numbers “9-8-8” are easy to remember. The hotline will be in service on July 16, 2022.

Rob Riley was a suicide hotline operator in Southwest Florida for two decades. He said when someone is feeling suicidal or having an episode, there’s no time to waste.

“When people are ready to call a hotline like that-they don’t want to be fumbling for numbers, they don’t want to make a wrong dial,” said Riley. “They want to get ahold of somebody pronto.”

Riley believes this new hotline could save the lives of anyone contemplating suicide.

“I just would be anxious to see this get off the ground and for people to be able to have this norm that they can depend on and rely on,” said Riley.

The current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.

