A knife-wielding man, dressed as the comic book character Joker, stabbed over a dozen passengers and started a fire that caused an explosion inside a Tokyo subway train.Videos of the incident, that occurred in Tokyo’s Kokuryo station on Sunday, showed scenes of chaos. Commuters were seen running from one carriage to another and jumping off the train’s windows once it made an emergency stop.At least 17 were injured in the incident. Most of them were passengers on their way to Halloween parties. At least three commuters sustained serious injuries, with one elderly man falling unconscious, the Associated Press reported,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO