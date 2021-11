MACON, Ga. — The resignation of veteran prosecutor Sandra Matson earlier this month follows a list of other assistant district attorneys that have left the office this year. In September, we reported six prosecutors in the Macon District Attorney’s Office resigned and returned to the Houston Judicial Circuit, but according to records from the county Human Resource department, there have been more than those seven that have left this year.

MACON, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO