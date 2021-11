The Atlanta FaZe has added longtime professional player Prestinni to its Call of Duty League roster, the franchise announced today. While Atlanta didn’t indicate exactly what his role will be with the team, the org tweeted “Who wants to be a sub for Atlanta FaZe?” prior to announcing the signing, indicating that he’ll likely be a substitute for the squad. The move reunites Prestinni with his twin brother Arcitys, who’s a star AR for the team, along with Simp and aBeZy. The four of them teamed together on eUnited and were a part of the Black Ops 4 CoD Champs winning team in 2019.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO