The Strategic Planning Team has been working over the past two weeks. We have had some very robust discussions about where the College should focus during the next 2-3 years. We are charged by the Board of Trustees to complete our work by the end of 2021, and with COVID precautions in place, we are relying on various mechanisms to seek your input. As we get closer to completion of the recommended Strategic Plan, we plan to offer virtual forums for more engaged feedback from the College community.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO