EVs will reduce emissions from ridesharing, but does renting to drive for Uber make sense?. Hertz made waves earlier this week when it announced it would purchase 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla. In what looks to be the largest order yet for electric vehicles, it looks set to drastically change the mix of the Hertz fleet. Fresh news from Uber has shed more light on the deal, too. In partnership with Hertz, Uber has announced that 50,000 Teslas will be available for rent by 2023, for rideshare drivers to use on the platform.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO