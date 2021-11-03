Family Honors Murder Victim Marlen Ochoa And Her Infant Son On Día De Los Muertos

CHICAGO (CBS) — On this Día de los Muertos where the deceased are venerated, many gathered to honor 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa Lopez and her infant son.

Ochoa’s husband and son held a vigil at an altar for them, offering some of Ochoa’s favorite foods.

Ochoa was pregnant when she was murdered in 2019 by people who promised to give her free baby clothes.

Ochoa who was just 19 years old, was lured to a home on the Southwest Side of Chicago in April of that year, being told she could pick up the free baby items. But she was strangled, and her unborn son Yovanny Jadiel Lopez was cut from her womb, before her body was dumped in a trash container.

Yovanny died two months later .

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, are charged with first-degree murder. Clarisa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicide.

Prosecutors have said Clarisa tried to pass Yovanny off as her own baby.