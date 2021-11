Another turbulent week on the crypto market is slowly coming to an end. On Monday, crypto enthusiasts woke up to the unfortunate news that the sketchy Squid Game cryptocurrency lost practically all of its value after its deceitful creators figuratively pulled the rug and sold all their tokens. Besides this latest crypto scam, there have been other exciting developments on the crypto market, which after a few record breaking weeks seemed to settle down a bit.

