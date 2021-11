June (1893-1969) and Farrar (1888-1974) Burn, newly married in 1919 and searching for adventure and the best place to start their lives together, consulted an atlas and decided that the San Juan Islands in the far Pacific Northwest was where they wanted to begin. They moved to Sentinel Island, the last available homestead in the archipelago, and it was the start of their decades-long love affair with the area. Throughout their lives they roamed the United States including Alaska, but they were always drawn back to the islands, first living in a tent on Sentinel and later building a rough cabin and eventually a substantial log home on Waldron. June Burn's 1941 book Living High brought national attention to the islands, and her account of their 100-day, 1946 trip through the Salish Sea was serialized in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer to great acclaim. They were among the first to publicly campaign for preservation of island land and seascapes, and their enthusiasm for all that life had to offer and determination to make every minute count have inspired countless readers for decades.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO