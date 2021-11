LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Homeownership is a dream for many but often it comes with a hefty price tag. Some may not even know how to start the process. The Noir Black Chamber of Commerce recognized a need in the Louisville community and came up with a program to address the issue. Their 11-step Homebuyer Program was created this year to walk people through the process of purchasing a home.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO