Western Christian advances, Boyden-Hull falls at Iowa State Volleyball Tournament

By Sean Bower
 4 days ago

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — The Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournaments are underway in Cedar Falls and on Tuesday it was Class 2A’s turn, with both Western Christian and Boyden-Hull in action.

Western Christian fell behind 2-0 in their match against Beckman Catholic but rallied back to win the match in five to advance to the semifinals.

Boyden-Hull grabbed an early lead in the first set in their quarterfinal against Denver. But the Cyclones would come back to take the first set. They’d finish off the comets in three sets.

Western Christian will face Osage in the Iowa 2A Semifinals Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

