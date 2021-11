Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has unveiled its latest flagship gaming smartphone in Europe. The ROG Phone 5s was first launched alongside the ROG Phone 5s Pro in Taiwan in August. The models are upgrades over the ROG Phone 5 that made its entrance earlier this year. The major shakeup in the hardware configurations over the ROG Phone 5 is in the processor. The new models are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset as against the Snapdragon 888 SoC on the Phone 5. You also get up to 18GB of RAM onboard (ROG Phone 5 Pro only).

