Anza bargain hunters were not disappointed by the massive number of quality items offered at the Anza Valley Christian Fellowship tent sale Thursday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 30, at the church grounds off Bautista Road in Anza. Kitchenware, collectibles, shoes, purses, linens, books, toys, clothes, jewelry and more were scooped up by shoppers all three days. The semiannual tent sale was reduced to an annual fall event this year due to the pandemic and lack of inventory. But the quality and volume of the merchandise offered for sale was astounding. “What a great selection,” one shopper said. “I found all the things I needed to finish Halloween costumes for the kids, even a toy guitar for a.

ANZA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO