Injury Report: D'Angelo Russell OUT in Clippers vs. Timberwolves Matchup

The LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off for the first time in the 2021-22 NBA season on Wednesday; however, neither team will be close to full strength. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without starting point-guard D'Angelo Russell, and the Clippers will of course be without Kawhi Leonard.

In addition to Russell, former Clipper Patrick Beverley is listed as questionable with a sore left calf. For the Clippers, Leonard will be joined on the sidelines by Serge Ibaka, Jason Preston, and Marcus Morris who are all out with injuries. First-round pick Keon Johnson will also miss this matchup while he attends a G-League assignment.

Fans are understandably excited to see Beverley's first matchup vs. his former team, and while he is currently listed as questionable, it was reported by Blue Wire's Dane Moore reported that Beverley was a full participant in Minnesota's practice on Tuesday.

This is the first of four matchups between these teams this season, and three of them will come within the next week and a half. In addition to Wednesday's matchup between the Clippers and T-Wolves, these two teams will play again on November 5th in Minnesota, and then once more on November 13th in Staples Center. Their final matchup of the season will be on January 3rd in Los Angeles.

With both of these teams hoping to be in the Western Conference's playoff picture, these matchups could be important for tie-breaker purposes later in the season.