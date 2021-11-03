CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Says 'It's Crazy' That DeMarcus Cousins Isn't in the NBA

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins started his career with the Sacramento Kings, playing for current Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during his time there. While it has been a while since those two have crossed paths, Malone recently advocated for Cousins in a press conference.

When asked about the evolution of big men in the NBA, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reported that Malone brought up Cousins, saying that "I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus is not in the league right now. That guy is a very, very talented player." Malone currently coaches Nikola Jokic, who is arguably the best big man in basketball, and believes Cousins deserves a spot in the NBA.

Cousins' most recent stint in the league came with the LA Clippers last season, when he averaged 7.8 PPG and 4.5 RPG on 53.7% from the field in 16 regular season games. Cousins also appeared in 7 playoff games with the Clippers, averaging 7.6 PPG in just 8.3 minutes per contest. His defense unsurprisingly struggled, but he provided some nice offensive stints for the Clippers.

At his peak, Cousins was arguably the best big man in basketball. During the 2015-16 season, Boogie was 2nd team All-NBA, averaging 26.9 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 1.4 BPG on 45% from the field. While injuries have derailed his career, making his dominant peak short lived, coach Malone believes he still deserves a spot in this league.

