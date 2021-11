CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has been seeing new apartment complexes, homes, neighborhoods, shopping centers, and local businesses expanding all across the region. Jeffery Graham, owner of Graham Realtor, is one of those who's trying to keep up with the demand for housing, and says people are drawn to the area. "We're seeing folks choose to live in Camden, versus other surrounding areas in the Midlands," Graham said.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO