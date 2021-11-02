CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s Avengers Removing Paid XP Boosters Following Player Criticism

By Ethan Anderson
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account has just announced that paid XP boosts will be removed from the game by the end of the day. This means that Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors will no longer be available for purchase. However, those who already own both will still be able...

twinfinite.net

Twinfinite

Elden Ring Gameplay Showcase Reveals an Epic Open-World Dark Souls Experience

FromSoftware has finally revealed a detailed gameplay overview of its highly anticipated upcoming action-RPG Elden Ring, and fans of the Dark Souls on which the studio built its esteemed reputation will be pleased to discover it’s an open-world experience built around a similar blueprint as that beloved franchise. Although, the...
Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Series X|S Review

Like a fine wine, do the Avengers get better with age?. When we reviewed the base game of Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers back in 2020, this very website gave it a reasonable score of 3/5, citing a strong multiplayer but a lack of end game content. In the intervening period of time, the game has not only been updated with new content, but also has been optimised for those of us fortunate enough to have access to a next gen console – in this case Xbox Series X. So, with all this new stuff to go at, it seems only fair to take a look at the next-gen version of Marvel’s Avengers.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Review – What Kind of Name is Avengers, Anyway?

When Square Enix signed the multi-year, multi-game partnership with Marvel to create games based on its prized IPs, Avengers was arguably the biggest intellectual property in entertainment. Infinity War was already on the horizon, due to launch in theaters about fifteen months later, and the hype for the hugely anticipated showdown with Thanos the Mad Titan led it to become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time at the box office. The second part, Endgame, did even better and snatched the first place from Avatar for a couple of years before a Chinese re-release of James Cameron's masterpiece reversed the situation earlier this year.
Alternate Episode of Marvel's What If Would Have Followed '88 Avengers

As they've done with other shows that have concluded on Disney+, Marvel Studios has released a new episode of Marvel's Assembled on the streaming service, this time documenting the development and production of the animated series, Marvel's What If. There's not many behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the show that weren't already revealed in the press or were notably salacious but there was one thing that caught our eye, an episode of the series that was seemingly thought up and then not produced. Near the beginning of Assembled we can see a board with Post-It Notes of what would become the episodes and one....didn't happen.
Marvel’s Avengers Mobile Game Full Version Download

Marvel’s Avengers Mobile Game Full Version Download. About Marvel’s Avengers Free Download Version v1.3. Marvel’s Avengers Free Download offers an epic, third-person action-adventure video game. It combines a cinematic story with single-player or co-operative gameplay*. You can join a group of up to four people online and master incredible abilities. Then, you can customize a growing list of Heroes and defend the Earth against escalating dangers.
When is Spider-Man coming to Marvel’s Avengers?

When is Spider-Man coming to Marvel’s Avengers? Since the game launched in September 2020, Marvel fans have been excitedly waiting to play as the web slinging superhero. However, due to the problems Marvel’s Avengers experienced when it first went live, updates and expansions were delayed and pushed further down the pipeline, including their previously announced Spider-Man DLC.
Can Marvel's Avengers Survive a Second Year?

Ever since it released on Sept. 4 last year, it seems very little has gone right for Marvel’s Avengers. It’d be extreme to label it a failure considering it still reviewed decently (with its average Metacritic scores ranging from 66 to 73 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms), and its launch sales were strong. According to GamesIndustry.biz, it was the best-selling game of September and the second highest launch month dollar sales for a superhero game ever, losing only to Insomniac’s Marvel's Spider-Man game. Yet it still failed to turn a profit for Square Enix, and since it’s a live-service title that had already committed itself to years of post-launch support, Square and Crystal Dynamics have spent the last 12 months doing what they can to ensure people keep playing it.
Marvel’s Avengers slashes prices on skins and other DLC

Marvel’s Avengers is slashing the prices on premium skins and other cosmetic items in the game’s online marketplace. To celebrate Halloween, players can unlock costumes for Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, and other Avengers characters for around half their usual price. Of course, there are caveats to this. The Marvel’s...
Marvel’s Avengers “disappointing” says Square Enix

Marvel’s Avengers has been called “disappointing” by Square Enix president, Yosuke Matsuda, in the company’s 2021 annual report. In summary, Matsuda’s statement (which can been read below) admits that Marvel’s Avengers didn’t succeed in the way Square had hoped. Despite leaning on one of the world’s biggest entertainment IPs, Crystal Dynamics were unable to mesh their brand of game design with the live service approach Square Enix clearly wanted to take.
Square Enix will now remove the controversial gameplay-related MTX from Marvel’s Avengers

Last month, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have added some gameplay-related microtransactions to Marvel’s Avengers. Needless to say that this frustrated a lot of fans. After all, Crystal Dynamics had previously promised that it would never do such a thing in this particular game. And today, almost a month after their inclusion, Square Enix revealed that it will be removing both Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors.
Marvel's Avengers Dumps Damaging XP Booster Microtransactions

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that, as of today, it’s removed the controversial XP and resource boosters from Marvel’s Avengers’ in-game store, as it takes the “first step in rebuilding [players’] confidence”. A few weeks ago, the title attracted immense ire from its community, after it introduced microtransactions which sped up the rate of progression.
Marvel's Avengers will no longer sell XP boosts

Marvel's Avengers players will no longer be able to purchase boosts with real money after today, it has been announced. The news came via a tweet from the game's official Twitter account, which notes that Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors will no longer be purchasable, and will remain earnable in-game only.
