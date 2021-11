I met a colleague of mine at an Aspen coffee shop earlier this week. She’s about a dozen years my junior and been in the real estate business a relatively short time. Nonetheless she’s off to a fast start and become an impressive player among the ultra-competitive field of local luxury brokers. I’m never too proud to ask others for their secret sauce and make a new connection and glad I did. Some are more generous than others with what can be proprietary but in this case, we both shared some trade secrets and inside info and learned a thing or two from each other.

