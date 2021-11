It looks like the party at the Gates home is never-ending. It started with Melinda Gates throwing her daughter Jennifer an enchanting bridal shower at their humungous $125 million lakefront mansion in Washington. It was followed by an even more stunning $2M otherworldly fairytale wedding to Egyptian Olympian Nayel Nassar. Now the limelight has shifted from daughter Jennifer to daddy Bill who just turned 66. Jennifer paid tribute to the Microsoft centibillionaire on his 66th birthday with a heartwarming photo of her wedding on Instagram, but the Microsoft founder had bigger plans, much bigger! The fourth richest man in the world (worth $136 billion) celebrated his not-a-milestone, 66th birthday aboard a $2 million-a-week rental yacht ‘Lana’ to the Sea Me Beach club in Fethiye, Turkey!

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO